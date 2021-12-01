Skubick: Budget director, Whitmer, and GOP working together to invest in improving Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s newest budget director is optimistic that the Whitmer administration and the GOP legislature are on a path to spending billions of federal dollars to improve the quality of life in the Mitten state.

“I’m optimistic. I think we’re able to have some real progress to make sure we’re getting these federal dollars allocated,” said Chris Harkins, Michigan’s Budget Director.

The new Budget Director is picking up where the previous Budget Director Dave Massaron left off. Chris Harkins is working well with the Senate Budget Chair Jim Stamas and House Budget Chair Thomas Albert.

The assignment is to find ways to spend some $9 billion in federal pandemic aid designed to clean up the environment, provide safe drinking water for everyone and not waste any of those dollars in the process.

“It’s very important that while we work with expediency that we also work with purpose in that we have good plans in place to move forward,” said Harkins.

So far, the governor and GOP legislature are cooperating, although there is always the fear that playing politics will reappear between the two sides. However, the budget director is reporting common ground, not infighting.

“There is a lot of commonalty that we are seeing both between the chambers, the caucuses and the administration,” said Harkins.

By the end of the month, we’ll know if this bi-partisan trio reached that good policy goal.

