Every December for nearly twenty years, Seneca Falls is transformed into the fictional town of Bedford Falls, to celebrate Frank Capra’s beloved film, It’s a Wonderful Life. This year, on the film’s 75th anniversary the organizers of the IAWL Festival want to thank and acknowledge the people of Seneca Falls, who play host to the thousands of visitors that flood into the small town every year. New events have been added to the festival schedule with the Seneca Falls community in mind.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO