Quincy, WV

Vehicle crash in Quincy closes westbound road

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

QUINCY, WV (WOWK) — All westbound lanes of E DuPont Avenue in Quincy are shut down following a crash involving a truck and a coal truck, Metro 911 officials say.

The crash happened right after 6 p.m. right outside of the Shoney’s in Quincy, officials say. Dispatchers say the truck allegedly struck the coal truck.

There is no word on injuries or the condition of those involved, but medics are on the scene.

Metro 911 says they estimate roads will open back up soon since a wrecker is on its way to the scene.

WOWK 13 News

Wreck closes I-64 eastbound near Dunbar Monday night

UPDATE 10:41 P.M. – Metro 911 reports all lanes of I-64 are now open at the Dunbar/mm 53 area. DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A wreck on I-64 at the 53 mile marker eastbound near Dunbar, West Virginia closed all three lanes of traffic shortly after 8:40 p.m. Monday. The wreck is reported to have involved […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle residential fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 officials say they received a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 of a fire at a home in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Charleston. At this time, crews on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Quincy, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington police release name of man killed in crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police have identified the man who was killed in a November 27 single-vehicle crash in the area of 31st Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington. 46-year-old Jason M. Wilson, of Buckhannon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. Mr. Wilson was the only person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Dec. 7. One new death was reported of a 79-year-old female who was unvaccinated. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases 27,725 Up 76 Confirmed Cases 22,981 Up 55 Probable Cases 4,744 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief indicted on felony embezzlement

FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief was indicted on felony embezzlement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. According to Summers County Prosecutor Kristin Cook, Forest Hill Fire Chief Matthew Stalnaker allegedly embezzled $5,393.30 between the dates of January 2018 and November 2019 from the Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department. […]
FOREST HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

2021 Charleston Christmas Parade street closures announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston has announced what streets will be closed for the 2021 Charleston Christmas Parade. The press release says that on Thursday, Dec. 9 beginning at 1 p.m., the Kanawha Boulevard between Pennsylvania Avenue North and Hale Street will be closed beside one westbound lane from Clendenin Street to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire departments need more volunteers across West Virginia

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) – The state of West Virginia has 419 volunteer fire departments that operate year-round, but some of them are struggling to answer the call. That’s because of a growing shortage of volunteers. At Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, they have 28 volunteers on the roll. But, on a typical fire, sometimes only 6 […]
JEFFERSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

