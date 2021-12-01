ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

‘We train annually’: Mid-Michigan law enforcement prepared for active shooting

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8iaj_0dBbxYgb00

The shooting at Oxford High School has sent shockwaves across the state, including right here in mid-Michigan.

As more details come out about this tragedy, one thing that’s been reiterated by law enforcement involved is how their officers training made all the difference.

“That training can, does, and did I believe in this situation save lives,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.

In Ingham County, Captain Andy Daenzer said its active violence training has prepared deputies for similar situations.

“We train annually with all local law enforcement agencies on our response and our goal is to get in there as quick as we possibly can and eliminate that threat,” Capt. Daenzer said.
Over in Clinton County, Sheriff Lawrence Jerue said it has refresher courses annually and trains twice a year on how to respond to an active shooter.

“In our training process, what we have is an all-county response. In other words, every law enforcement agency in the county is immediately going to respond to that location,” Sheriff Jerue said.

Sheriff Jerue said they train inside schools after classes are out to get familiar with the layout of the buildings.

While this is a situation no one wants to imagine, they said it’s important to be ready.
“God forbid I never want to see it happen anywhere to anyone, but when it happens, we’re gonna be prepared to handle it,” Sheriff Jerue said.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the department’s last active shooting training was in 2019, and that they’re planning one for next Spring

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

‘This is a surge of the unvaccinated’: MI top health expert discusses state’s 4th wave of COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Doctor Natasha Bagdasarian, said the COVID situation in Michigan is unsettling. “This is a surge of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Bagdasarian said. She said the state is right back where it was in the winter of 2020. “It is disappointing that we’re in this position in 2021,” Dr. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ingham County, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Ingham County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Michigan officials announce the launch of a benefits center to address hunger

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the launch of the Michigan Benefits Center. The center will help low-income Michiganders apply for food assistance. “My top priority every day is to make life easier for Michigan families by delivering change that makes a difference in their lives, and the MI Benefits Center is […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan Law#Mid Michigan#Law Enforcement#Trains#Oxford High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

REPORT: Both Michigan urban and rural communities face water affordability challenges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A new report found that Michiganders in both urban and rural environments face water affordability challenges. The report looked at water and sewer service affordability at both household and community levels. Experts across the state who developed the report found, that if the water problem is left unchecked, it could exacerbate in the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school. The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded. “There […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

“Shop with a cop” reunites cop and rescued child

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing police officer and 6-year-old boy reunite for a day of holiday fun months after the two first met during a tragic night in the west side neighborhood. Officer Hannah Robeson and Geo’Vanni were brought together again this weekend. They first met in September after the boy’s mother and grandmother […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lawyer: Artist didn’t know Michigan parents stayed in the studio

(AP)–A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Body of missing woman found by hunters in northern Michigan

CHARLEXVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—A Michigan woman’s body was found in the northern region by hunters, according to 9&10 News. The media outlet reported on Saturday deputies, detectives and first-responders in Charlevoix County received a call from a group of hunters saying they allegedly found the body of 32-year-old, Lacie Castle. The first-responders were able to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana. The center says it’s a potentially emerging public health threat. The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center says several patients out of state were treated in ER’s for opioid exposure and overdose after they claimed to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy