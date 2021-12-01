From Gorilla Glue Girl to the Free Britney Movement, Moments That Went Viral in 2021

Tessica Brown a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl has released her debut single ‘Ma Hair’ nine months after going viral for putting glue in her hair instead of actual hair products. One of the biggest viral moments of 2021 was undoubtedly the Gorilla Glue Girl incident. The internet first became aware of TikTok user Tessica Brown when she uploaded a video to the app explaining her hair disaster.
Tessica Brown made national headlines earlier this year, when she thought that it was a good idea to use Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive to slick down her ponytail when she ran out of her normal hairspray. (Watch the video above for a refresher.) That decision led to a whole chaotic few weeks that ended in a surgery, when a doctor was able to remove the adhesive and free her edges from its super sticky prison.
A 103-year-old great-grandmother has gone viral on TikTok, telling of how she used to spend 14 hours a day picking cotton on a Georgia farm. Madie Scott — who was born in the South back in 1917 — told her granddaughter, Shanika Bradshaw, that she was just 12 years old when she began the job back in 1929.
Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, is dealing with another hair dilemma. After undergoing surgery to remove the adhesive from her hair, Brown has been focused on repairing the damage and regrowing her strands using a line of haircare she developed called Forever Hair. As the hair started to grow in, Brown thought it was ready to be color-treated. But when she attempted to dye it, chunks started to fall out.
You may remember Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral online after documenting how she accidentally styled her hair with Gorilla Glue instead of Got2B Glued styling glue in February 2021. Recently, Brown came back into the internet spotlight with the release of a song called “Ma Hair.”. She also...
Let me tell you a funny story about a western couple who were looking for a place to elope. Their effort was delayed when a big ole buck decided that it was him that needed love instead. This video was just shared today and it looks like a simple deer...
'Gorilla Glue Girl' is having more issues with her hair ... she's losing locks in clumps after using a bunch of chemicals to change her hair color. Tessica Brown says the problems reared their ugly head after she tried dying her hair brown ... and now she's seeing her hair fall out, and documenting her saga once again for social media.
PHOENIX - It appears Netflix is set to tell the story of a now-viral mistaken invitation that has turned into a Thanksgiving tradition of sorts for two Arizona families. Over the past six years, FOX 10 has reported on the story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton a number of times. The now-viral invite was sent in 2016, when Dench mistakenly sent a Thanksgiving dinner invite to a person she thought was her grandson.
The Amazon worker who was sacked after footage showing a woman sneaking out of the back of his van went viral has spoken out. Last month, a TikTok clip showing a woman climbing out of the back of an Amazon truck went viral, leading to his dismissal. The video has...
A young woman’s joyous reaction to landing a new job has gone viral after she was caught on CCTV dancing in the car park.The heartwarming clip was shared on social media by the woman’s new boss, Dakara Spence, with the caption: “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”The CCTV footage from outside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, US, shows the successful candidate walking into the car park and stopping to look around to see if she’s alone, before breaking out into a celebratory dance. ...
A woman has gone viral for convincing men to get vaccinated so they can go on a date with her - then proceeding to ghost them. The video, posted on TikTok by the Bridie (@healthy.bird), is captioned “doing to Lord’s work” (sic) and features a clip of Bridie’s giggling roommate with text reading: “My roommate when she talks to unvaccinated guys and convinces them to get the vaccine so they can go on a date and then proceeds to ghost them.”
“Gorilla Glue Girl” is in another hairy situation — this time, losing her locks in chunks. Two days after dyeing her hair brown with Revlon box dye, Tessica Brown — known on the internet as the infamous “Gorilla Glue Girl” — is watching her hair fall out. Brown wanted to...
Kendra Wilkinson is learning to deal with all kinds of clients on her new journey as a real estate agent — and finding that some of them might be interested in her celebrity status more than her listings. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode of Kendra Sells Hollywood,...
Princess Anne allegedly wrote a letter to Prince Harry asking him to return to the United Kingdom for the holidays. In its Dec. 13 issue, New Idea claimed that Princess Anne has always been drawn to Prince Harry because of their similarities. As second-born children, they are not heirs to the throne but so much is still expected from them.
Khloé Kardashian can't catch a break when it comes to Tristan Thompson's womanizing ways, as news of his most recent fling that resulted in his alleged third child was revealed. Article continues below advertisement. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37 — who shares daughter True, 3, with the...
A model's career is in doubt after a dog bit her on the face. Now she hopes plastic surgeons can restore her smile. Brooklinn Khoury, 22, was just starting her career when her cousin’s pit bull attacked her, ripping off her upper lift. “He was hanging off of my mouth,”...
Cleanne Lynn Johnson has always had a passion for writing poetry and words of inspiration. Johnson first realized her love for writing at an early age so she started writing short stories and poetry to express her feeling and found writing to be a safe haven. When the pandemic hit,...
Following the lives of liquor distillers in the Appalachian Mountains, Moonshiners is a Discovery show that’s been airing since 2011. Ten years on and fans have become well-acquainted with the cast members including Digger, Tim, Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton and more. The Discovery show is onto its 11th season in 2021...
Comments / 1