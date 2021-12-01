ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

From Gorilla Glue Girl to the Free Britney Movement, Moments That Went Viral in 2021

By Andrea Swindall
insideedition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany couldn't wait to get out of the whirlwind that was...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 1

Related
dexerto.com

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ releases debut rap song after viral TikTok hair disaster

Tessica Brown a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl has released her debut single ‘Ma Hair’ nine months after going viral for putting glue in her hair instead of actual hair products. One of the biggest viral moments of 2021 was undoubtedly the Gorilla Glue Girl incident. The internet first became aware of TikTok user Tessica Brown when she uploaded a video to the app explaining her hair disaster.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kisswtlz.com

Not Again! “Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown Has ANOTHER Hair Mishap

Tessica Brown made national headlines earlier this year, when she thought that it was a good idea to use Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive to slick down her ponytail when she ran out of her normal hairspray. (Watch the video above for a refresher.) That decision led to a whole chaotic few weeks that ended in a surgery, when a doctor was able to remove the adhesive and free her edges from its super sticky prison.
HAIR CARE
New York Post

Grandma, 103, goes viral with tales of cotton-picking ‘like a dog’ in the 1920s

A 103-year-old great-grandmother has gone viral on TikTok, telling of how she used to spend 14 hours a day picking cotton on a Georgia farm. Madie Scott — who was born in the South back in 1917 — told her granddaughter, Shanika Bradshaw, that she was just 12 years old when she began the job back in 1929.
People

Tessica Brown Shares New Hair Trauma After Gorilla Glue Ordeal Earlier This Year

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, is dealing with another hair dilemma. After undergoing surgery to remove the adhesive from her hair, Brown has been focused on repairing the damage and regrowing her strands using a line of haircare she developed called Forever Hair. As the hair started to grow in, Brown thought it was ready to be color-treated. But when she attempted to dye it, chunks started to fall out.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gorilla Glue#Britney#The Free Britney Movement
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl's Hair is Falling Out After Dying it Brown

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is having more issues with her hair ... she's losing locks in clumps after using a bunch of chemicals to change her hair color. Tessica Brown says the problems reared their ugly head after she tried dying her hair brown ... and now she's seeing her hair fall out, and documenting her saga once again for social media.
HAIR CARE
fox10phoenix.com

Mistaken Arizona Thanksgiving invite that went viral to be turned into Netflix movie: report

PHOENIX - It appears Netflix is set to tell the story of a now-viral mistaken invitation that has turned into a Thanksgiving tradition of sorts for two Arizona families. Over the past six years, FOX 10 has reported on the story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton a number of times. The now-viral invite was sent in 2016, when Dench mistakenly sent a Thanksgiving dinner invite to a person she thought was her grandson.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Woman’s amazing reaction to landing a new job goes viral after being captured on CCTV

A young woman’s joyous reaction to landing a new job has gone viral after she was caught on CCTV dancing in the car park.The heartwarming clip was shared on social media by the woman’s new boss, Dakara Spence, with the caption: “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”The CCTV footage from outside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, US, shows the successful candidate walking into the car park and stopping to look around to see if she’s alone, before breaking out into a celebratory dance. ...
THEATER & DANCE
Indy100

Woman convinces guys to get vaccinated in return for a date - then ghosts them

A woman has gone viral for convincing men to get vaccinated so they can go on a date with her - then proceeding to ghost them. The video, posted on TikTok by the Bridie (@healthy.bird), is captioned “doing to Lord’s work” (sic) and features a clip of Bridie’s giggling roommate with text reading: “My roommate when she talks to unvaccinated guys and convinces them to get the vaccine so they can go on a date and then proceeds to ghost them.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Moonshiners Mark Rogers' love life explored, does he have a wife?

Following the lives of liquor distillers in the Appalachian Mountains, Moonshiners is a Discovery show that’s been airing since 2011. Ten years on and fans have become well-acquainted with the cast members including Digger, Tim, Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton and more. The Discovery show is onto its 11th season in 2021...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy