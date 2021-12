For a top technologist accustomed to keeping a laser focus on the future, Werner Vogels positioned much of his keynote at AWS re:Invent by looking back into the past. As if to amplify the historical theme of his presentation, Vogels (pictured) strode the keynote stage today wearing a T-shirt — he wears one that celebrates favorite rock bands every year — that celebrated The Stranglers, a British punk rock band formed in the 1970s. One hit single from band’s early years was “Something Better Change.”

