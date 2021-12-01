Even shorter days and earlier sunsets start now

A sunset captured from Hood Park in Burbank.

PASCO, Wash. — It’s that time of year when the sunsets get earlier and earlier.

The sun will set in Pasco around 4:10/4:11 p.m. every day from Wednesday until the Winter Solstice — at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21.

After that, the days will slowly start getting longer again. The next time the sun will set after 5 p.m. in Pasco is two months from now: February 1, 2022.

It could be (slightly) worse: the sun sets in Spokane before 4 p.m. Wednesday for the first time this season. It rose at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, giving just 8:42:17 hours of daylight.

Sunrise and sunset times vary by a few minutes across our region. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a resource online where you can enter your specific latitude and longitude.

