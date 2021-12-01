Crews work to contain Pogue Mountain Fire in McDowell County, over 100 acres burned

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters are continuing to work a wildfire just south of Marion which has now burned more than 100 acres, according to emergency officials.

The fire, which started Tuesday on Pogue Mountain, could be seen from nearby Interstate-40.

The fire led to a spectacle for people living close to the area, with some coming out to vantage points to see the blaze as helicopters were flying by and as fire crews, who were in rough terrain near the mountain, were working to get the fire under control.

“I have our go-bags ready,” said Charlene Viehmeyer. “We have everything right in front of the door. We already have friends who have offered their homes to us if we have to leave.”

As of Wednesday night, approximately 110 acres had burned and the fire was 30 percent contained, according to McDowell County officials.

Fire officials said the fire has strengthened because of the dry conditions in the area.

