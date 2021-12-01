ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Access: SHG Football Takes Us To State

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe threw a camera with the Cyclones for an...

On3.com

4-star LSU target Shazz Preston reacts to Brian Kelly hiring

St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston was considered a strong LSU lean for most of his recruitment. The Tigers have a strong reputation for keeping elite Louisiana prospects home, and it appeared that would continue. But when the Tigers announced earlier this season that Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022,...
midutahradio.com

Weber State/SUU Featured on All-Big Sky Football Teams

FARMINGTON, Utah-Tuesday, Weber State and Southern Utah University each placed several representatives on the all-Big Sky football teams. The 2021 Big Sky Offensive Player of the year is Eastern Washington redshirt senior quarterback Eric Barriere. Barriere completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 4,257 yards, 40 touchdowns and 6 interceptions...
FARMINGTON, UT
KETV.com

Undefeated: Bennington takes Nebraska state football title

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bennington's Dylan Mostek ran for 218 yards, scored four touchdowns and led his Bennington Badgers to a 42-14 win over the Aurora Huskies Monday night to claim Nebraska's Class B state football championship. Mostek's performance resulted in a new state record for rushing in 11-man football. He...
NEBRASKA STATE
kqradio.com

Webster City see 3 athletes named to All-State football

The Webster City Lynx football season ended in the Class 4A quarterfinals, but the Lynx continue to see the postseason honors roll in for their highly-successful 2021 season. The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa High School Football Coaches Association released their joint All-State teams on Tuesday for all 7 classes.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
swiowanewssource.com

ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Spieker named captain of eight-man IPSWA all-state class

When you lead the state in just about every imaginable offensive category, and are pretty impressive on defense as well, you’d better be the captain of your class. Lane Spieker did just that. The CAM senior and all-star athlete in multiple sports, Spieker finished the year with 1,312 passing yards,...
FOOTBALL
swiowanewssource.com

ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Smith, Beisswenger among 5 from Audubon making all-state

Audubon was well-represented when it came to all-state selections for all-state football by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. The Wheelers, which went 10-2 and reached the semifinals, had two first-team selections: kicker Matthew Beisswenger and defensive back Gavin Smith. Both are seniors. Smith had four interceptions and 43 tackles...
AUDUBON, IA
Hillsdale Daily News

Michigan High School Football Coaches Association 2021 All-State selections

HILLSDALE CTY — Every year, the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association releases awards voted on by the MHSFCA for Michigan prep football. The 2021 season saw four athletes make the All-State teams selected by the association. The 2021 All-State teams were released to the public on Wednesday. The full list of All-State teams can be found at mhsfca.com.
HILLSDALE, MI
WNDU

‘Why not us?:’ Northridge football motto helps get Raiders to state

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northridge Raiders are in Indianapolis right now as they prepare for their state championship matchup with Mt. Vernon. It’s Northridge’s first ever appearance in the big game. All season long, first year head coach Chad Eppley has preached the ‘why not us?’ mentality. So when...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Mitchellrepublic.com

Avon earns three selections to Class 9B all-state football team

In Class 9B, state finalists Dell Rapids St. Mary and Potter County led the team with four selections to the high school football all-state team, as selected by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Avon, which went undefeated until the state semifinals, had three players selected, as did fellow semifinalist...
AVON, SD
Mitchellrepublic.com

Howard paces Class 9A all-state football picks with five

After winning the state title for the first time since 2014, the Howard Tigers had five players named to the Class 9A high school football all-state team, as selected by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Howard, fellow state finalist Herreid/Selby Area and semifinalists DeSmet and Wall — all of...
HIGH SCHOOL
Centre Daily

How can Penn State football take down Michigan State on the road? Here are Saturday’s 2 key matchups

Penn State football will try to close out its regular season with a win against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday evening in East Lansing, Michigan. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 28-0 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. They’re 7-4 on the season with a 4-4 conference record while the Spartans are 9-2 with a 6-2 record in the Big Ten.
MICHIGAN STATE
wvlt.tv

Varsity All Access | Semifinal highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have reached the Semifinal round of the TSSAA state high school football playoffs. Four Knoxville area teams remain alive for a gold ball in their respective classes and that includes the six time defensing Class-3A champion Alcoa Tornadoes. Class 3A. Giles County (12-0) at Alcoa...
KNOXVILLE, TN

