ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

People's Brilliant Ideas That Were Dumb In Retrospect

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's happened to us all. You wake up in the middle of the night with a brilliant idea. "This is...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Green Valley News and Sun

From the Editor: These toys were a really bad idea

Editor's note: This column originally published in 2012, but it's timely and we need a laugh these days, so we're rerunning it with minor changes. Got a favorite (awful) toy from your past? Feel free to share: dshearer@gvnews.com. When I was in college I knew a guy named Rich who...
SHOPPING
Indy100

Man ‘buys food for just himself’ when his date forgot her money and TikTok is divided

A woman has described a date she had with a man who apparently only bought himself food because she didn’t bring any money and TikTok is divided. Posting on the social media platform, the woman filmed the table on the date – showing food on one side of the table and absolutely none on her side – with text on top which read: “On our first date I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
maggrand.com

US Personal trainer confronts ‘creepy old guy’ staring at her while she exercises at gym (VIDEO)

A female personal trainer in the United States has been praised on social media for confronting a “creepy” guy at the gym who was staring at her while she exercised. Heidi Aragon, who posts to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok under the handle @fit_with_heidi, shared the clip with the caption: “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something; when I have proof.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'You appreciate it a lot more': Prince William says he and Harry used to fend off Charles' efforts to cajole them into the great outdoors - but now shares his father's love for the countryside

Like many children, William says he and his brother Prince Harry tried to fend off their father's efforts to cajole them into the great outdoors – but that he now shares Prince Charles's appreciation of the countryside. 'When I grew up, my father used to love his walking, and still...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Clooney faces criticism over comments about raising children without help ‘for full year’: ‘Very brave’

George Clooney is facing criticism over comments he made about parenting his and wife Amal Clooney’s children without help during lockdown, and why the couple only employs a part-time nanny.The Midnight Sky star, 60, who shares four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the human rights lawyer, discussed their parenting preferences during an interview with The Guardian, where Clooney revealed that they prefer to only employ a part-time nanny because Amal likes to be involved.In response to a question regarding whether the celebrity couple employ multiple nannies, Clooney said: “We don’t, because it’s so important to Amal [to be involved]. We...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy