How to Hustle From the Heart

There are a lot of sweet treats you could make for Valentine's Day, but nothing tops a big, beautiful heart-shaped cake. It's a dessert that nobody will be able to resist. You may think the only route to a heart-shaped cake starts with using a special cake pan, but we're here to tell you that this just isn't the case. The technique we're sharing does not require any special equipment beyond a round and a square cake pan, which you likely already own. As for the inside? You can make any cake you love—we chose our favorite chocolate cake, then simply pieced it together to form a heart shape. Pink, of course, is the perfect color frosting for Valentine's Day, but you can feel free to get creative here, too.

