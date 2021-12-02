ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bristol Myers is sued for refusing COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions

By Jonathan Stempel
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRW9v_0dBbuMwo00
A woman holds test tube in front of displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) was sued on Wednesday by four employees who said the drugmaker refused to grant them religious exemptions from its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, and threatened to fire them on Dec. 6 for remaining unvaccinated.

The plaintiffs in the proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court accused Bristol Myers of violating a federal civil rights law known as Title VII by "systematically manufacturing" reasons to refuse religious accommodations.

The plaintiffs allege that Bristol Myers is concluding their politics is the real reason they won't be vaccinated, regardless of whether they have sincere religious beliefs that independently would justify exemptions.

They also said the company is ignoring sincere religious beliefs that are "inconvenient" to denial decisions, even as it accommodates employees with medical reasons not to be vaccinated.

Bristol Myers said its priority during the pandemic has been the health and safety of communities, employees and patients.

"Our policy that all eligible employees in (the) U.S. and Puerto Rico be vaccinated against COVID-19 is consistent with this safety priority," the New York-based company said in a statement.

Wednesday's lawsuit came as the Biden administration seeks to require vaccinations for millions of workers at large private U.S. employers, a mandate is also being challenged in court.

Many health officials consider widespread vaccinations the best way to help control the pandemic.

The Bristol Myers plaintiffs, all with six-figure salaries, are Carrie Kefalas, a physician overseeing clinical trial risk management for drug development; biotechnologist John Lott; data integrity manager Jeremy Beer, and biologist Kamila Dubisz.

They objected to the company requiring they fill out "inquisitorial" questionnaires about their reasons for religious exemptions.

The complaint said Bristol Myers rejected Kefalas' request because it thought her beliefs were insincere and she might not accept mask-wearing or regular COVID-19 testing. The company offered no reasons for the other rejections, the complaint said.

Bristol Myers referred in Kefalas' rejection letter to several statements it said she made publicly, including that its vaccine requirement was a "communist, unamerican practice [sic]."

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction against Bristol Myers' firing the plaintiffs or similarly situated employees.

Bristol Myers ended 2020 with about 17,000 U.S. employees.

The case is Kefalas et al v Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-10204.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

Hazel Pittman
4d ago

It is absolutely disgusting to set there and deny somebody religious exemption. everybody that voted for Biden I hope you guys are all happy.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Poland to make COVID jabs mandatory for some workers

WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Poland will introduce compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for doctors, teachers and security service personnel from March 1, the health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced a raft of new measures designed to curb the spread of the virus. While the number of daily coronavirus cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. bank executives raise concerns over inflation

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. bank executives on Tuesday raised concerns about the impact of a sustained period of higher inflation, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate plans to slow down the pace of its asset purchases. Wells Fargo (WFC.N) Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Reuters

Biotechnology firm Freenome raises $300 million in fresh funding

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Freenome said on Tuesday it had raised $300 million in a late-stage funding round led by Perceptive Advisors and hedge fund RA Capital Management. The Series D round also saw participation from existing investors T. Rowe Price Associates, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Bain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Big Tech, chipmakers power Nasdaq as Omicron worries subside

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rallied more than 2% on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public. Investors cheered the chip giant's (INTC.O) decision to list Mobileye in the United States...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lott
Reuters

U.S. third-quarter labor costs revised sharply higher

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. unit labor costs surged more than initially thought in the third quarter, suggesting inflation could remain high for a while. The Labor Department said on Tuesday that unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, accelerated at a 9.6% annualized rate last quarter. That was revised up from the 8.3% pace reported in November.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swiss again deploy army to help cope with pandemic

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Switzerland will deploy up to 2,500 military personnel to help regional authorities cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday, again tapping the armed forces to support the health care system as COVID-19 cases soar. Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein have reported more...
MILITARY
Reuters

American Airlines taps president Isom as next CEO

Dec 7 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) CEO Doug Parker will hand over the reins of the No. 1 U.S. airline to president Robert Isom on March 31, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares up more than 3% before the bell. Parker will continue as chairman,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Vaccinations#Covid 19
Reuters

U.S. observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The United States marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday as the number of Americans belonging to the "greatest generation" who lived through World War Two dwindles. The attack on Dec. 7, 1941, shook...
MILITARY
Reuters

Bulls back in charge as Omicron worries wane

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Waning Omicron variant worries and a timely booster shot of Chinese stimulus lifted world stock markets and oil on Tuesday, and left traders offloading safe-haven currencies and bonds again. Europe's FTSEurofirst (.FTEU3) was on track for its first back-to-back run of plus 1% gains since...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Veon launches digital ID authentication to rival Big Tech

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator VEON (VON.AS) on Tuesday launched a digital ID authentication system that Chief Executive Kaan Terzioglu said could rival those used by U.S. technology giants in simplifying mobile logins without sacrificing privacy. The new tool allows users to log into systems like retail or...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy