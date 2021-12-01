ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

After 11 years Norfolk water park finally paid off, occupation tax ends

By Gage Teunissen
siouxlandproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK (KCAU) — According to a news release from the city of Norfolk, the AquaVenture Water Park has finally been paid off, nine years ahead of schedule. The...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Water Pollution Control recognized

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Water Pollution Control Plant was recognized for its work at the Annual Nebraska Water Environment Association Fall Conference last month. The WPC plant received the Gold Safety Award for work on safety programs and having a good safety record. Norfolk WPC was also awarded the...
NORFOLK, NE
Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh developers kick off final chapter of Knightdale industrial park

Two local developers are starting construction on the final building at their burgeoning industrial park in Knightdale. This week, Wake Stone Property Company and Williams Realty & Building Company began work on the last of six buildings at Hinton Oaks Industrial Park. Plans call for 250,000 square feet of space set to deliver in the fourth quarter of next year.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
siouxlandproud.com

Norfolk prepares for the snowy season by replanning snow routes

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk has a few updates for when the snow begins to fall. The 2021 Snow and Ice Plan was presented to Norfolk City Council Monday night as well as new emergency snow routes. The city’s snow removal plan states that since the streets...
NORFOLK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Restaurants#Tax Rate#Food And Beverage#Norfolk#Kcau#Aquaventure
Peter Greenberg Travel News

What “SSSS” Means on Your Boarding Pass

If you ever see the four letters “SSSS” printed on your boarding pass, you’re going to be spending more time at security checkpoints. The four letters stand for “secondary security screening selection.”. It’s a designation alerting security checkpoint personnel to pull you aside for enhanced security screening. But how did...
LIFESTYLE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMADC Named Beneficiary of a $1.4 Million USDA Grant Award to Expand Food Access

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is pleased to announce the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program of SMADC, jointly administered by Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO), has been awarded a $1.4 Million U.S Department of Agriculture Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) […] The post SMADC Named Beneficiary of a $1.4 Million USDA Grant Award to Expand Food Access appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Water wars’ continue as rural water district sues the city of Woodward

The city of Woodward is the latest Iowa municipality to be sued for allegedly infringing on the rights of one of Iowa’s rural water districts. Like others before it, the case pits the financial needs of rural areas served by water districts against neighboring cities that are attempting to capitalize on commercial development along their […] The post ‘Water wars’ continue as rural water district sues the city of Woodward appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOODWARD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
millburn.nj.us

Important Note from the Tax Office: Tax Payments and Year End Penalty

The Township offices will be closed on December 31, 2021. All payments for 2021 must be in the office no later than 4:00pm on December 30, 2021 for credits in the current year and for prepayments of 2022 Taxes. Payments received after 4:00pm will be considered “received” in 2022 and...
MILLBURN, NJ
siouxlandproud.com

Cone Park receives $1M donation for mountain bike trail system

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Cone Park Mountain Bike Trail system received a bit of help with a donation of $1 million. The donation was made Friday morning by the Chesterman Foundation. In a release, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said the city has been working since...
SIOUX CITY, IA
97.5 KISS FM

After 15-Years, Tri-City Water Follies Director is Retiring

Kathy Powell has announced that she's stepping down after 15-years of service to the Tri-City Water Follies. Powell began as a volunteer with the community event. In 2007 she was approached to take over as director. The summer weekend of boat races brings thousands of visitors to the Tri-Cities for...
ADVOCACY
knopnews2.com

North Platte Year-End Giving kicks off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday is the National Day of Giving. The unofficial holiday takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It also marks the first day of North Platte’s Year End Giving campaign. The campaign runs through Dec. 31. People will have the opportunity to donate to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Post-Star

County committee to review occupancy tax funding requests

QUEENSBURY — Local organizations have requested about $868,000 in occupancy tax funding from Warren County. However, the problem is the county has only budgeted $600,000 to spend. “We’ve got some hard choices to make,” said Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, who is a member of the county’s Tourism and Occupancy Tax...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
saportareport.com

Maximize tax savings with year-end giving

The end of the year is known as the giving season, and this year it’s possible to increase charitable giving while also decreasing potential taxes. There are some unique charitable giving opportunities available only in 2021 and other tax-wise giving strategies to consider. Some of the favorable tax changes made...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy