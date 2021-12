The Sonoma County Continuum of Care (CoC) is now accepting applications to become a member of the Continuum of Care. The Sonoma County CoC addresses the problems of housing and homelessness by having a countywide, community-informed, and person-centered CoC system that is compassionate, inclusive, financially responsible, equitable, coordinated, and outcomes-based. Anyone or any entity committed to the prevention and ending of homeless is welcome in the Continuum of Care. Please see the attached membership application if you or your organization is interested in applying for General Membership or Voting Membership.

