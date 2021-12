David Moyes wants West Ham to avoid another “boom and bust” era as they look to establish themselves among the leading Premier League clubs.The Scot has overseen impress progress since heading back for a second spell at the London Stadium two years ago, when his remit was to keep them up.A top-six finish followed in 2020-21 and with it a return to European football.Moyes’ well-drilled and combative side have produced a string of impressive displays this season, including a 3-2 win over Liverpool as they drove on into the top four.On the back of those results, however, comes an...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO