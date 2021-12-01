ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

How Local Law Enforcement, First Responders Prepare for Violent Situations in Schools

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Local law enforcement and schools train for any case scenario, and the Leelanau County Emergency Manager says they do full-scale exercises every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0tIT_0dBbs8t900

In August, area Police, Fire, EMS, Sheriff, and Emergency Management conducted their full-scale training at three Leelanau County schools.

The training was for different, violent situations at school, including a school shooting situation.

“Situations are going to differ with whatever takes place,” said Leelanau County Director of Emergency Management and 911 Matt Ansorge. “We want to bring that into the fold in order to have all of our first responders be able to react, as well as school administration and staff.”

Ansorge said this training helps first responders, and people in the school, practice how they would respond.

“A lot of what we see is in line with what we practice here,” he said. “That’s good to hear, and we’ll take what we can from that and improve what we can.”

Ansorge said they’ve been looking at how the shooting was handled yesterday in Oxford, and what they might need to change in their local response plans and training.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

How Possible School Threats Online are Investigated By Schools, MSP

Cadillac Area Public Schools, Cheboygan Area Public Schools, Chippewa Hills School District, and Big Rapids Public Schools all cancelled school on Friday due to various threats. Each school had different messages, some that were blatantly threating violence, while others could be implied to be threatening. “This isn’t a prank, this...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Update: Missing Charlevoix Co. Woman Found

On Saturday deputies, detectives and first responders in Charlevoix County received a call from a group of hunters reporting they found the body of Lacie Castle. The responders were able to positively identify the body when they arrived. Castle was first reported missing on November 6th. The investigation is still...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leelanau County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Leelanau County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Chippewa Hills School District Closed Friday

Chippewa Hills School District announced Thursday that they will be closed Friday. This comes after the school district published a letter to parents and students on Facebook that talks about a mass email that had been sent to their HS and IS students containing vulgar language. According to Chippewa Hills,...
EDUCATION
9&10 News

McBain Woman Arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine

A 41-year-old McBain woman was arrested Thursday for delivery of methamphetamine. According to Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on M-55 near South Lachance Road in Lake Township for multiple violations. According to police, the driver, Terri Lanita Buley...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Administration#Police Fire#Ems#Sheriff#Emergency Management#Oxford
9&10 News

Suspect’s Parents Charged in Oxford High School Shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9&10 News

School Chief: Discipline Not Needed for Boy Before Shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The superintendent of a Michigan school district says no discipline was necessary for a teen who was summoned to the office a few hours before four students were fatally shot. Tim Thorne also acknowledged that Ethan Crumbley’s parents were at Oxford High School on Tuesday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9&10 News

Beulah Woman Killed in M-55 Crash

In this update, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in Wexford County Thursday morning. The victim of the crash has been identified as 44-year-old Emma Elizabeth Gutierrez of Beulah. According to the sheriff’s office, Gutierrez was struck by a vehicle around 6:38...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

LMAS District Health Department Issues Public Health Warning

The LMAS District Health Department, which covers Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft Counties, is issuing a public health warning pertaining to the coronavirus. The health department says covid cases are rising rapidly, and local hospitals, along with public health, are facing capacity limits. They say they need a majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9&10 News

Michigan House Passes $368.5M in Public Safety Funding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House passed a $368.5 million public safety and police funding plan Thursday for fiscal year 2021-2022, increased from its $80 million plan proposed in May. One area that got more funding is school resource officers, who work either full-time or part-time in schools with...
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy