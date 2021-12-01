ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Katie Holmes Keeps Starting Trends by Accident

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Katie Holmes wears something cute, it's hard to convince us not to buy the item. The actress and director just knows how to find the happy medium between fashion-forward, versatile, and practical, whether she's slipping on a comfortable pair of white sneakers or carrying an oversized bucket bag that's literally...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Sharpens Up in Shirtdress and Sleek Boots for Kate Spade’s Summer 2022 Presentation

Katie Holmes brought effortless style to Kate Spade New York’s Summer 2022 presentation, held at 74Wythe in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood. For the fashionable occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a cinched black shirtdress that featured a midi length, short sleeves and a sharp button-up collar. The actress completed her look with a white leather top-handle clutch by Spade, as well as two thin string bracelets. Her ensemble, like much of her personal style, highlighted neutral pieces that can be layered and re-worn year-round. When it came to footwear, Holmes donned a pair of sleek black boots. The leather style appeared to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionista.com

Don't Expect to See Katie Holmes in Sequin Pants Any Time Soon

'Tis the holiday season. For most of us, that means breaking out our brightest, sparkliest pieces for a month straight. But that's not quite Katie Holmes' style — she who, with a one-armed hail of a taxi, single-handedly set the trend for the humble-yet-stylish cashmere bra and cardigan set back in 2019. That's not to say she isn't feeling festive, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Brighten Your Face With Katie Holmes’ Go-To Glowing Makeup by Bobbi Brown

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re counting down the days until we can board a flight back to our hometown to see our family for the holidays. We always try to look our best around the festive season — you never know when you’ll run into an old classmate or neighbor. It’s like an unexpected high school reunion. But we also try to pack light when traveling, so we always end up cutting down our cosmetics collection. As much as we want to bring our entire beauty bag, we have to stick with our priorities.
MAKEUP
In Style

The Brands Behind Katie Holmes's Most Famous Outfit and Meghan Markle's Go-To Bag Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale has over 37,000 deals, so naturally you could spend days looking through all of the deals and still not come close to covering everything. Thankfully our job is to sift through them and find the absolute best. It's also our job to let everyone know there's an underrated designer section that's edited down and features all of the very best Black Friday deals on designer bags — including a brand Meghan Markle wears on repeat and the luxury brand behind Katie Holmes's most famous outfit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Shows the Best Way to Wear Tall Boots

There’s plenty to celebrate in the winter months—holidays, hot chocolate, snow!—but in the fashion world, it’s also the return of boot season. No other style of shoe is quite as well-equipped to brave the cold weather, whether you’re selecting chunky ankle boots for day, or an over-the-knee style for night. If you’re in need of styling inspiration for the latter, fear not: Last night, Katie Holmes attended Kate Spade’s summer 2022 collection presentation in New York, and she showed one of the best ways to wear tall boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Katie Holmes Once Said This Caviar Conditioner Feels Like ‘Cashmere’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever taken a nostalgic walk down memory lane through your phone’s photo feed? It’s fun to reminisce over years past, especially all the hits and highlights — from birthday parties to bachelorette weekends. But lately, we can’t help but notice that our locks used to look so much more voluminous. It was like we were a walking shampoo commercial! Now, our strands feel more stringy and split ends have taken over. Perhaps our regular color treatments or hot tools are to blame. Regardless of the reason, we need a solution.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Katie Holmes Has Found The Perfect Pair Of Directional Loafers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Katie Holmes finds a reliable staple that she loves, she’ll often wear it to death. No item in her wardrobe is dabbled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Soars in Sheer Bow Dress and Platform Mary Janes at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

Olivia Rodrigo gave darling bows an edgy makeover at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. Rodrigo was presented with the Songwriter of the Year Award by Avril Lavigne, due to the hit songs from her debut album “Sour.” The “Good 4 U” singer’s outfit was purely punk, featuring a black minidress by Calvin Luo. The slim-fitting number featured a silky texture and thin straps tied in knotted bows. The dress was made bold with a statement green...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Kate Spade
Us Weekly

Katie Holmes Revealed the Rejuvenating Face Mask She Uses During Video Calls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Winter is coming, and it’s not all sleigh rides and snow angels. Once that cold weather hits, our hands become as cracked as a broken holiday ornament. Even bundling up in scarves and mittens won’t protect Us from the harsh air. Dry skin is a seasonal struggle from head to toe, but our face feels especially flaky in freezing temperatures. If only we could find a way to replicate our radiant glow from summer in winter.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Channel Katie Holmes’ Cozy Street Style With These UGG Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s officially December! Time to whip out those winter boots and bundle up under cozy coats. While we always aim to achieve a fashion-forward look, comfort and warmth are also top priorities for Us this time of year. After all, who wants to freeze when the weather outside is frightful? If we’re going to be walking in a winter wonderland, we need to keep our toes toasty. There’s a reason Santa dons those thick boots! Sandals and sneakers simply won’t cut it.
APPAREL
In Style

Sadie Sink Just Shared the Most Genius Tip for Winterizing Your Whole Wardrobe

If you see us stocking up on turtlenecks this season, blame Sadie Sink. Not only did the actress look spectacular in a sleek black option (paired with a bright red lip!) while starring in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, she's also inspired us to layer one under a button-down after we saw her in that pair-up at Kate Spade's summer 2022 event in NYC.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Pucker Up With Katie Holmes’ Favorite Lip Gloss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s not even winter yet, but our lips are already getting chapped! As temperatures drop, our skin becomes dreadfully dry. The weather is frightful but our cracked complexion is definitely not delightful. The holidays are only a month away, and we need a hydration boost stat. After all, moisture is a must when you’re underneath the mistletoe. And we want to have smooth lips for our midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve. Plus, a plump pout really pops — and we have to shine at our holiday parties!
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Uniqlo#Essentials#Nyc
In Style

Katie Holmes Wore a Never-Before-Seen Version of This Celebrity Obsession

Katie Holmes is stylish (duh), but she's also fiercely loyal. As trends come and go, Katie Holmes stays true to the staples she's always loved: straight-leg jeans, comfy sneakers, classic coats. She's also known to majorly stan a handful of key brands: Khaite, Ulla Johnson... but there's none she's worn more in recent years than her undoubtedly favorite mask brand, Evolvetogether.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Gets Sleek in Thigh-High Slit Dress and Pointed Pumps for ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson dressed in sleek neutral style last night for Deadline Contenders Film: New York. The actress attended while speaking on a panel with Maggie Gyllenhaal from their new Netflix film “The Lost Daughter” at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City’s Queens borough. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a light beige Self-Portrait dress, featuring a sharp collar, wrapped texture and long sleeves. The piece gained a sultry edge from a thigh-high slit. Johnson;s look was elevated with a CVC Stones pendant necklace, featuring a thin gold chain and brown stone pendant. For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Chrishell Stause Swaps Crop Top and Jeweled Mules for Sweatpants Ahead of ‘Selling Sunset’

“Selling Sunset” is coming back with season 4 on Wednesday — and Chrishell Stause is prepping for the show’s return in style. The media personality began a humorous Instagram video, in partnership with PrettyLittleThing, ahead of the hit Netflix show’s return. The star donned a fuchsia crop top with ruffled puffed sleeves, as well as a matching miniskirt, for the occasion. To highlight her upcoming TV binge of the show, Stause posed in an outfit swap, switching her outfit for a pale pink tank top and sweatpants — ideal for relaxing at home. The star’s two pink looks showed that matching...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Aniston's Choice of Water Bottle Nearly Distracted Us From Her $3,300 Princess Diana-Inspired Bag

Jennifer Aniston sightings are rare, and Jennifer Aniston sightings featuring Fiji water are rarer. She likely influenced you to buy some Smartwater at some point during her 12-year spokesperson tenure, meaning this water bottle choice was an accessory switch-up that was a decade in the making. But that's not the part of her '90s-esque outfit we're here to talk about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Bursting in Blue With Deep V-Neck Sweater, Flowy Cream Skirt & Perfect Fall Boots on Set of ‘Rare Objects’

Katie Holmes was bursting in blue when she was spotted with co-star Julia Mayorga filming “Rare Objects” in New York yesterday. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress and her co-star were wearing outfits that were semi-casual while having interesting pops of color. For Holmes’ ensemble, she wore a blue flowy sweater from Tibi that featured a deep V-neckline paired with a flowy cream skirt that added a perfect touch of contrast, and a green Khaite coat. When it came down to the shoes, Holmes slipped on a pair of tall brown boots that refined her semi-colorful outfit. Off-duty, when spotted on the street, Holmes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Shows Off a Romantic Fall Outfit With Thigh-High Boots on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was photographed on the set of her new movie “Rare Objects” in New York City on Wednesday. Getting into character, she was dressed in a romantic fall look for the scene. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who is also directing the film, wore a velvety teal green coat over a black floral printed dress with billowy sleeves and a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots. The chic boots, which appeared to tie in the back, featured a rounded toe and high block heel. The 42-year-old “Batman Begins” actress also donned a few silver rings and multiple sets of hoop earrings during filming. Earlier in the day, while in director mode, Holmes was snapped wearing a pussy-bow blouse with boyfriend jeans and classic white sneakers. According to Variety, “Rare Objects” follows the story of a young woman, who will be played by Julia Mayorga, that begins working at an antique store in an effort to rebuild her life following a traumatic past. Holmes co-wrote the screenplay of the film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessar. Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ glam street style over the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy