Yeh, the Mountain Messenger is old, really old and yet it seems the price of reading the Messenger stays the same at least I think it has…sometimes I think maybe the price has gone up…I should probably check with the Saint…but then if I do and he realizes he could raise the price what then…I’m beginning to feel guilty about bringing this up…I mean I don’t think the price should raise, but considering how inflation is affecting everything else, how can he stay afloat with all the costs increasing…. but here’s the thing now that I’ve broached the subject one way to beat the almost sure to happen increase is to immediately renew or purchase a new 2 year subscription and lock in today’s rate. I wonder what would happen if you ask to renew for 10 years I wonder if that ever happens.. oh well if you find out please let me know. Meanwhile it is December 1st and there’s no better gift for that family member far away as a subscription to the Mess for Chanukah (which began on Sunday Eve November 28th. Every year, Chanukah begins on the 25th day of Kislev, a month in the Hebrew calendar. 2021 is the Hebrew Year 5782 and this varies on our Gregorian Calendar but Christmas is always on December 25th. The Hebrew calendar (along with the Chinese, Tibetan and Hindu calendars) is a lunisolar calendar; it functions in harmony with both the solar and lunar cycles, whereas, our current (Christian) Gregorian calendar is purely a solar calendar. For more fascinating Calendar information read this.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO