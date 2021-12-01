ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Community remembers Ptlm. Cassie Johnson 1 year later

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eE1Lm_0dBbq9hS00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a crime that broke the heart of a city. Dec. 1 marks one year since Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally wounded in the line of duty.

Remembering beloved Cassie Johnson on her birthday

“We thought of her as a sister, and it still stings a bit when we think about what happened a year ago. It’s going to sting for quite awhile,” said Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey.

Dempsey says Cassie was selfless, hardworking and exemplified the best qualities of a police officer. “She was a supervisor’s dream because we just had to tell her one time to do a task and it got done and it got done quick.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin vividly remembers Cassie Johnson because she was the first female officer that Goodwin swore in. “This was her dream, she wanted to be an officer, and on that day you could see it in her eyes but just not on that day, every single day.”

But it’s the way Cassie’s memory lives on that makes the community beam with pride. Countless animal food donations in her honor, the Cassie Johnson Scholarship for women entering law enforcement, a dog park called ‘Emmas Place’ in honor of her and her beloved dog, and the numerous lives saved by being an organ donor.

“Even in her death she continued to give with being an organ donor. Where several lives were changed because of her. Just because of her willingness to continue to give even in her death,” said Deputy Chief Dempsey.

“As we start to channel in on this day, as we start to focus on the past year and with her loss we should not just think of her loss but we should think always about her legacy and how we can always continue to do more and be more for Cassie.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin

A ceremony honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Charleston Police Department Police Memorial, along Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested in connection to vandalism of Cassie Johnson memorial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges, including petit larceny, after allegedly vandalizing a memorial set up to honor fallen Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson. The Charleston Police Department says the suspects are accused of stealing lights from the memorial and throwing bulbs into the street. CPD officials say the incident was captured […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle residential fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 officials say they received a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 of a fire at a home in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Charleston. At this time, crews on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

City of Charleston votes to spend $400,000 on improvements to Celebration Station

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A community playground will be getting a much-needed facelift. Charleston council members voted Monday to enter into an agreement with Kanawha County Schools and Miracle Recreation Equipment Company and spend $397,464 for improvements to Celebration Station. The playground on the East End of Charleston is used both by Piedmont Elementary students […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire departments need more volunteers across West Virginia

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) – The state of West Virginia has 419 volunteer fire departments that operate year-round, but some of them are struggling to answer the call. That’s because of a growing shortage of volunteers. At Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, they have 28 volunteers on the roll. But, on a typical fire, sometimes only 6 […]
JEFFERSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2021 Charleston Christmas Parade street closures announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston has announced what streets will be closed for the 2021 Charleston Christmas Parade. The press release says that on Thursday, Dec. 9 beginning at 1 p.m., the Kanawha Boulevard between Pennsylvania Avenue North and Hale Street will be closed beside one westbound lane from Clendenin Street to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Dec. 7. One new death was reported of a 79-year-old female who was unvaccinated. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases 27,725 Up 76 Confirmed Cases 22,981 Up 55 Probable Cases 4,744 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
WOWK 13 News

Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief indicted on felony embezzlement

FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief was indicted on felony embezzlement on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. According to Summers County Prosecutor Kristin Cook, Forest Hill Fire Chief Matthew Stalnaker allegedly embezzled $5,393.30 between the dates of January 2018 and November 2019 from the Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department. […]
FOREST HILL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Dog Park#Emmas Place
WOWK 13 News

Officials say Huntington High School will remain open after threat

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say that Huntington High School will remain open following a threat made towards students. Jedd Flowers, Director of Communications of Cabell County Schools says that they received reports of a threat made towards students at the school and that the Huntington Police Department is investigating. Flowers says the police department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington police release name of man killed in crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police have identified the man who was killed in a November 27 single-vehicle crash in the area of 31st Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington. 46-year-old Jason M. Wilson, of Buckhannon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. Mr. Wilson was the only person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

‘Reindog Brigade’ returns to Charleston Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An old tradition is coming back to the Charleston Christmas parade this Thursday night. The once-popular “Reindog Brigade” is returning after it was discontinued 24 years ago. People can dress up their dogs like a reindeer, and join in the fun. Dogs must be on a leash, and parade organizers will […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy