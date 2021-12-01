Community remembers Ptlm. Cassie Johnson 1 year later

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a crime that broke the heart of a city. Dec. 1 marks one year since Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally wounded in the line of duty.

“We thought of her as a sister, and it still stings a bit when we think about what happened a year ago. It’s going to sting for quite awhile,” said Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey.

Dempsey says Cassie was selfless, hardworking and exemplified the best qualities of a police officer. “She was a supervisor’s dream because we just had to tell her one time to do a task and it got done and it got done quick.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin vividly remembers Cassie Johnson because she was the first female officer that Goodwin swore in. “This was her dream, she wanted to be an officer, and on that day you could see it in her eyes but just not on that day, every single day.”

But it’s the way Cassie’s memory lives on that makes the community beam with pride. Countless animal food donations in her honor, the Cassie Johnson Scholarship for women entering law enforcement, a dog park called ‘Emmas Place’ in honor of her and her beloved dog, and the numerous lives saved by being an organ donor.

“Even in her death she continued to give with being an organ donor. Where several lives were changed because of her. Just because of her willingness to continue to give even in her death,” said Deputy Chief Dempsey.

“As we start to channel in on this day, as we start to focus on the past year and with her loss we should not just think of her loss but we should think always about her legacy and how we can always continue to do more and be more for Cassie.” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin

A ceremony honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Charleston Police Department Police Memorial, along Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street.

