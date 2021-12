The number of COVID cases in the state of Illinois continued its steady upward trend on Monday, with 8,700 new cases of the virus reported over the last 24 hours. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state’s number of new COVID cases per day has continued to rise rapidly following the Thanksgiving holiday. On average, the state is seeing 7,146 new cases of COVID per day, the highest the average has risen since Dec. 20, 2020.

