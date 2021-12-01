ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

World-famous Clydesdales to kick off Christmas in three Mississippi cities

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRt4U_0dBbp0ii00

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will help kick off the Christmas season for three Mississippi communities this week.

The three-city Mississippi tour sponsored by Mitchell Distributing in Tupelo will begin with the Tupelo Christmas Parade this evening starting at 6 p.m.

After the Tupelo Christmas Parade, the Clydesdales will be at Starkville’s Holiday Bazaar at the Mill from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, for photo ops. Viewing opportunities will be at Fire Station Park at 4 p.m.

Friday at 5 p.m. the horses will be a part of the Starkville Clydesdales Showcase Parade on Main Street and the Cotton District.

The horse will make their last appearance in the Columbus Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

North Mississippi porch pirate sought by authorities

Authorities are looking for a person responsible for stealing packages from the porch of a North Mississippi residence. On Thursday, a report was filed with the Tupelo Police Department concerning a person stealing packages from a home in the downtown area. Residents reported that a male was seen parking a tan Dodge Charger down the street from their residence and approaching the home on foot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Company announces new $40 million Mississippi headquarters, creation of 200 jobs — started as lumber company more than 70 years ago

A Mississippi company that started more than 70 years ago as a lumber company has announced the construction of a $40 million headquarters that will create more than 200 jobs. Jones is constructing a new corporate headquarters facility in Hattiesburg. The company began over 70 years ago as Jones Lumber Company in southwest Mississippi. Today, the Jones portfolio of companies includes Big Black River, Codaray Construction, FV Recycling, Jones Logistics, Jones Lumber, Jones Power, Parade, PortaBull Fuel, PortaBull Storage, Rockport Terminals, Spot and Tax Advisors Group. These companies will be managed in the new 80,000-square-foot headquarters facility, which will be located in Midtown Hattiesburg across from the University of Southern Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mississippi#Photo Ops#Budweiser Clydesdales#Horse#Mitchell Distributing
Magnolia State Live

Last of four suspects captured in New York state, wanted in connection with Mississippi triple homicide

The last of four suspects wanted in connection with a triple homicide in July in Tupelo was captured Thursday in Albany, New York. Jaylen Wells was wanted in for the murder of Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell, and Robben Wilson. The three victims were shot and killed in a Tupelo neighborhood around midnight on July 24. Wells was the fourth and final suspect involved with the incident to be taken into custody.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘Please know that it will never be forgotten’ Community mourns loss of local landmark after rural Mississippi grocery consumed by fire

One of Lincoln County’s oldest businesses was destroyed in a blaze Saturday afternoon. Case’s Grocery was established in the late 1940s to early 1950s, when Lonnie Case built and opened it for business. Now owned by a different set of Cases, who purchased the store from Lonnie Case in 1953, the store is a landmark and icon for the community.
Magnolia State Live

Missing Mississippi man found dead in Washington State, deputies report

A Mississippi man who was reported missing after police found his car abandoned after an apparent accident in Washington State has been found dead. Sheriff’s deputies in Kittitas County report that search crews found the body of Andrew Morgan, 30, on Sunday, approximately half a mile from where his vehicle had been found after what appeared to be a minor accident 12 days ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
59K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy