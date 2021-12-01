ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Young Man Dies Wednesday in Latest Richmond County Shooting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Augusta man was fatally shot on Wednesday on Richmond Hill Road West. Khalil Baker, 23, of the 500...

Charles Roberson
4d ago

another young man dead. another waste of life. more violence amongst people for no good reason. think for a moment all that is lost. all that he will never see or expirence . never a father never grow old no love no children or grandchildren. so much that is lost and for what. Nothing!!!

