Awkwafina Has Joined Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult in Universal's RENFIELD

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwkwafina is set to star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming monster movie Renfield. She joins the previously cast Nicholas Hoult, who plays Dracula’s unhinged henchman R.M. Renfield and Nicolas Cage is set to...

geektyrant.com

