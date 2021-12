One person was shot on Elm Street but is believed to have non-fatal injuries, according to the Owensboro Police Department. At approximately 5:43 p.m., OPD responded to the 700 block of Elm Street on a report of a shooting. An adult male was located with a single gunshot wound and transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital via ambulance.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO