ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College volleyball roundup: EOU eliminated from NAIA tournament after 3-1 loss

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sm2qY_0dBbo33000
Mountaineers Cambree Scott (12) and Madison Morgan (13) defend from a spike by Evergreen University during a volleyball match at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a hard-fought battle, but the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team came up just short in a four-set loss to No. 5 College of Saint Mary in NAIA pool play on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The Mountaineers started off with an early lead, but were bested 25-20, 20-25, 23-25 and 22-25.

In the first set, a neck-and-neck start to the frame ended with a big late run by Eastern Oregon. With the game knotted at 11-11, the momentum tipped to the Mountaineers as the team rattled off a 9-5 run and led 20-16. Eastern was in control throughout the set and won 25-20 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. Cambree Scott and Breanna Shaffer both recorded three kills each in the first set.

The script flipped in the second set as both teams once again battled back and forth to an 11-11 draw. At this point, the College of Saint Mary gained control and extended a slight 23-19 lead. The Flames went on to pull away and win the second frame 25-20 to even the match at 1-1.

Despite gaining an early 2-0 lead in the third set, Eastern found itself fighting from behind for most of the period. The Flames led by two to three points for most of the set, but stifled any rallies by the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers trailed by a slim margin for much of the fourth set, but were able to fight back and tie the match at 18-18. Scott made a big impact in the fourth frame, tallying five kills — she finished the match with a team-high 13 kills and six blocks.

The Flames managed the next two points to take a 20-18 lead, prompting the Mountaineers to call for a timeout. Even after the pause, the College of St. Mary maintained momentum and extended the lead to 22-18. Eastern went all out to cut the lead to 22-21 with a late rally, but the College of St. Mary ultimately held on to win the set 25-22.

Alexis McMurtrey led the way for Eastern with 28 assists and 15 digs, while Hailey Arritola also recorded 15 digs.

The loss concluded Eastern’s season at 26-9 on the year after a 19-3 campaign in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The Mountaineers came into the NAIA Tournament ranked No. 12 in the coaches’ poll.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told Putin that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and build...
POTUS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Accuser testifies Ghislaine Maxwell told her she 'had a great body for Epstein and his friends.' She was 14.

(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Associated Press

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
St. Mary
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
411
Followers
116
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy