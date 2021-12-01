College volleyball roundup: EOU eliminated from NAIA tournament after 3-1 loss

Mountaineers Cambree Scott (12) and Madison Morgan (13) defend from a spike by Evergreen University during a volleyball match at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a hard-fought battle, but the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team came up just short in a four-set loss to No. 5 College of Saint Mary in NAIA pool play on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The Mountaineers started off with an early lead, but were bested 25-20, 20-25, 23-25 and 22-25.

In the first set, a neck-and-neck start to the frame ended with a big late run by Eastern Oregon. With the game knotted at 11-11, the momentum tipped to the Mountaineers as the team rattled off a 9-5 run and led 20-16. Eastern was in control throughout the set and won 25-20 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. Cambree Scott and Breanna Shaffer both recorded three kills each in the first set.

The script flipped in the second set as both teams once again battled back and forth to an 11-11 draw. At this point, the College of Saint Mary gained control and extended a slight 23-19 lead. The Flames went on to pull away and win the second frame 25-20 to even the match at 1-1.

Despite gaining an early 2-0 lead in the third set, Eastern found itself fighting from behind for most of the period. The Flames led by two to three points for most of the set, but stifled any rallies by the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers trailed by a slim margin for much of the fourth set, but were able to fight back and tie the match at 18-18. Scott made a big impact in the fourth frame, tallying five kills — she finished the match with a team-high 13 kills and six blocks.

The Flames managed the next two points to take a 20-18 lead, prompting the Mountaineers to call for a timeout. Even after the pause, the College of St. Mary maintained momentum and extended the lead to 22-18. Eastern went all out to cut the lead to 22-21 with a late rally, but the College of St. Mary ultimately held on to win the set 25-22.

Alexis McMurtrey led the way for Eastern with 28 assists and 15 digs, while Hailey Arritola also recorded 15 digs.

The loss concluded Eastern’s season at 26-9 on the year after a 19-3 campaign in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The Mountaineers came into the NAIA Tournament ranked No. 12 in the coaches’ poll.