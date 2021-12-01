La Grande Holiday Parade, Christmas tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec. 3

LA GRANDE — The Christmas season in La Grande will kick off Friday, Dec. 3, with the return of two popular traditions — the La Grande Holiday Parade and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony — which went silent in 2020.

A tree adorned Max Square last year, but the parade and tree lighting events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is really exciting to have these traditions back,” said John Howard, a member of the La Grande Main Street Downtown, which is sponsoring the parade and the tree lighting ceremony.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Hemlock Street and Adams Avenue and run a half a mile west to Max Square. The lineup for the parade will start at 4 p.m. People who want to sign up for the parade can call La Grande Main Street Downtown at 541-963-1223.

People riding floats will not be allowed to toss candy to spectators, according to Mary Ann Miesner, chair of La Grande Main Street Downtown’s Christmas Committee. Organizers are also asking that nobody participating in the parade dress up as Santa since the parade already has its own St. Nick.

“It would confuse the children,” Miesner said.

The parade route will be more decorative thanks to Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative staff and Tyson Brooks of La Grande who will be installing angels and snowflakes decorations on poles along Adams Avenue this week. The decorations have been maintained by the La Grande Lions Club, said Miesner, who also is a member of the La Grande City Council.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place at Max Square immediately after the parade. The La Grande High School a cappella choir will perform and Santa Claus will be a guest.

The tree to be lit this year is an approximately 35-foot tall grand fir. The tree was donated by Ves and Lois Doty of Summerville. It was selected by Howard who helped transport it to Max Square. OTEC staff, including Al Dockweiler and Tadd McCrae, with the help of a line truck, then installed the tree and attached the lights.

Max Square’s holiday look is being enhanced by the La Grande Rotary Club, which is decorating the site this week.

Following the tree lighting ceremony free horse-drawn carriage rides will be provided through town by Henneke Farm Carriage. The rides are first come, first served. Additional free carriage rides will be offered from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.