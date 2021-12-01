ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Riley Reiff, Trey Hopkins, Chris Evans and Khalid Kareem

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right tackle Riley Reiff didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Steelers.

“We’ll hold him out today, probably tomorrow and get him back on Friday," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday afternoon. "Right now I’d say I’d expect him to play, but things could change. I expect him to play just because of who he is and what he tries to push through, but we’ll be smart about it and monitor him through the week.”

If Reiff can't suit up against the Chargers, then Isaiah Prince would likely make his first NFL start.

Running back Chris Evans and center Trey Hopkins also missed practice with ankle injuries.

Khalid Kareem (illness), Darius Phillips (knee/calf), Auden Tate (calf) and Mike Thomas (illness) were also out on Wednesday.

Trae Waynes and Xavier Su'a-Filo were both working on the rehab field on Wednesday. Both players are still on injured reserve.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCZ7q_0dBbnfH200

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

