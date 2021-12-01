ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘League of Super-Pets’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Plays Another DC Hero

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
Dwayne Johnson’s 2022 will see him play two different DC Comics heroes in two different Warner Bros movies in a single year, which I think might be a record. In live-action, Johnson plays the title role in Black Adam, a character with the same powers as Shazam, but a whole lot...

