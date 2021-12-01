ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz Is an Amazing Doctor, in One Sense

By Shannon Palus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Mehmet Oz—best known as Dr. Oz—announced his Senate run yesterday, I was slightly surprised, slightly amused, and slightly worried for the future of our country. Oz is running on the Republican ticket. Up until now, you might have known him best for his appearances on Oprah, his own television show,...

GOBankingRates

How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?

Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. On Dec. 1, he officially entered the race to...
CELEBRITIES
Fast Company

Dr. Oz, TV doctor, offers a bad prognosis for Dr. Oz, U.S. Senator

He was canonized by Oprah as America’s Doctor way back in 2004, but that title doesn’t accurately reflect who Mehmet Oz is now. Around the time he landed his own talk show some five years later, Dr. Oz transitioned from being a heart surgeon who occasionally appeared on TV to being a wellness influencer who occasionally performed heart surgery.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Known best for hosting ‘Dr. Oz Show,’ celebrity doctor expected to enter Pa. U.S. Senate race

The 61-year-old, a longtime New Jersey resident, will appear on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Tuesday night. Hannity teased the interview Monday by saying: “He has a huge announcement. Hint: Think midterm election.” The post Known best for hosting ‘Dr. Oz Show,’ celebrity doctor expected to enter Pa. U.S. Senate race appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Doctor Oz

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there's reaction to Scranton getting state funds to fix up the pools at Nay Aug Park. Plus, one woman has some questions for Lisa. But first, there are comments about Dr. Oz running for senate in Pennsylvania. If you like Talkback, you'll love...
SCRANTON, PA
Reason.com

Is Dr. Oz Fit To Join the U.S. Senate?

Celebrity TV physician Mehmet Oz is running in the Republican primary to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Trained as a heart surgeon, Oz became famous as a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show and later launched his own daytime TV series, in which he dispensed medical advice for 13 seasons. Before becoming a medicine-show entertainer, Oz did some truly groundbreaking work at Columbia University with respect to pioneering minimally invasive surgical techniques to repair damaged hearts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

‘Dr Oz’ Hits New Season Low in Ratings

“Dr. Oz” just hit a new low this season in syndicated TV ratings, averaging a 0.5 for the week ending Nov. 21, 2021. That date is key here, because it means that number has nothing to do with the Thanksgiving holiday, and it predates host Mehmet Oz’s announcement that he is running for Senate.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Dr. Oz Gave Dr. Oz Show Staff 15 Minutes’ Notice That He’s Quitting to Run for Senate in State Where He May Not Live

Celebrity doctor Mehmet “Dr. Oz” Oz is running for Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania, he announced in a 2 p.m. post on the website of the conservative Washington Examiner. According to a source close to the syndicated Dr. Oz Show, which has aired since 2009, Oz sent the program’s staff a one-paragraph email about 15 minutes before the hour informing them that he would be leaving the show to do so. “I can no longer witness the suffering and anger of our countrymen from the safety of our studio,” he wrote.
INDIANA STATE
Person
Frank Bruni
Person
Frank Oz
Person
Oprah
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Ashe County's Newspaper

Dr. Oz Announces Campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz is officially running for political office. The Dr. Oz Show host announced his run for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat on his website, detailing the motivations behind his entrance into the political arena. The seat Oz is running for as a Republican currently belongs to Senator Pat Toomey, who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Primetimer

What will become of The Dr. Oz. Show with Mehmet Oz running for U.S. Senate?

Oz's website, DoctorOz.com, was transformed today from a destination for his daytime talk show to his U.S. Senate campaign site. As TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich notes, The Dr. Oz Show has been renewed through 2023. "Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces The Dr. Oz Show, had no comment, but sources tell us that the studio is reviewing its options and discussing with broadcast partners how to possibly move forward," says Mitovich. "This much is known, however: what used to be the daytime show’s online hub, DoctorOz.com, abruptly shifted gears on Tuesday, erasing any and all show/tune-in information and replacing it with news of Oz’s campaign launch and a 'Why I’m Running' explainer."
TV & VIDEOS
creators.com

Dr. Oz Quacks the Code of Republican Politics

Sean Parnell, the Trump-anointed candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, dropped out of the race a week ago after a custody hearing that featured lurid details of his relationship with his ex-wife. Laurie Snell alleged that Parnell had struck her, choked her, left her by the side of the road and hit one of their sons hard enough to leave a welt on the boy's back. Parnell countered that she had invented all of it.
U.S. POLITICS
