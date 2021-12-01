Local OL Tyler Knaak very impressed with the hometown Utes

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
Clemson coordinators are a hot name in the current coaching carousel. On the morning that Oklahoma has reportedly zeroed in on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is drawing major interest from Duke and Virginia, according to a report by USA Today’s Dan Wolken. This confirms a...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Legendary TCU head coach Gary Patterson was fired on Halloween this year after a 3-5 start to the season. Patterson is the winningest coach in TCU history and considered one of the finest coaches in college football. He had an overall record of 181-79 and a bowl record of 6-2 during his long career.
The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma searching for a new head coach. For several Oklahoma alumni, the choice is an obvious one. In the hours after Riley left for USC, there was a groundswell of support from ex-players for the Sooners to make a run at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables has long been a highly-respected assistant coach, and served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011.
If Mario Cristobal leaves Oregon for Miami, expect UCLA's Chip Kelly to be a top target for the Ducks, Oregonian columnist John Canzano says. Saturday on Twitter, Canzano explained that Kelly — formerly Oregon's head football coach from 2009-12 — could emerge for the Ducks if Cristobal makes a move to the Hurricanes.
Following Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma, it was only a matter of time before some of his now-former staffers departed as well. According to Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman, Sooners cornerbacks coach Roy Manning has resigned. He’s been with the team for the last three years. Manning played linebacker at...
Cristobal is in his fourth season as Oregon’s head coach and has the Ducks 10-2 after a 38-29 win over the Beavers. The 51-year-old was an all-conference player at Miami from 1989-1992. He was a graduate assistant there from 1998-2000 and an offensive position coach from 2004-2006. He coached FIU in Miami from 2007-2012. All in all, Cristobal has strong Miami ties.
Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal and Miami are reportedly in the late stages of negotiations on a deal estimated to be around $8 million annually, an 11:30 a.m. ET report Sunday by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson said, but an announcement regarding the matter did not follow into 4 p.m. ET. During Sunday afternoon's College Football Playoff Selection Show, Kirk Herbstreit sounded off on a developing situation surrounding the Ducks and Hurricanes, including UM head coach Manny Diaz.
College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
The College Football Playoff field was officially set Sunday, and we now know who will be competing for a national championship. While No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati will play in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will face off in the Orange Bowl semifinal – with both games taking place on Friday, Dec. 31.
Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
Comments / 0