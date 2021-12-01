Brookdale Murray hosting annual Festival of Trees

Great fun was had by all at the Pinetta Elementary School's annual Fall Festival, which was held on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Volunteers from Madison County High School's Student Government Association came to help run the fall festival for children and their families. Almost $4000 was raised for the school from this event. Sponsors who made this event possible include: The Pridgeon grandparents, Joe's Frogs LLC, Billy Washington, Gene & Teresa Rutherford, Jim and Diane Blunt, Mrs. and Mrs. Brookhouser, BJ and Linda Bass, Revival Wellness and Immortal Nutrition, Randy Bateman, Adams Land Clearing, Don and Diane Cook, JC Sullivan, A Spoonful Of Heaven, Alfred Martin, Madison Builders Supply, Kristina Jackson, Ronnie Moore, Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, The Baxley Family Farm, Burnette Plumbing and Lisa Tuten.

PINETTA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO