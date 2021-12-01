ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Brookdale Murray hosting annual Festival of Trees

westkentuckystar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookdale Murray is hosting its annual Christmas of Trees competition. Each year local businesses compete in the Festival...

www.westkentuckystar.com

greenepublishing.com

Pinetta Elementary hosts annual fall festival

Great fun was had by all at the Pinetta Elementary School's annual Fall Festival, which was held on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Volunteers from Madison County High School's Student Government Association came to help run the fall festival for children and their families. Almost $4000 was raised for the school from this event. Sponsors who made this event possible include: The Pridgeon grandparents, Joe's Frogs LLC, Billy Washington, Gene & Teresa Rutherford, Jim and Diane Blunt, Mrs. and Mrs. Brookhouser, BJ and Linda Bass, Revival Wellness and Immortal Nutrition, Randy Bateman, Adams Land Clearing, Don and Diane Cook, JC Sullivan, A Spoonful Of Heaven, Alfred Martin, Madison Builders Supply, Kristina Jackson, Ronnie Moore, Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, The Baxley Family Farm, Burnette Plumbing and Lisa Tuten.
PINETTA, FL
thereminder.com

Granby Preservation Society hosts Second Annual Festival of Baskets raffle

GRANBY – When you think of gift baskets, what comes to mind? Is it beautiful wicker baskets filled with fruit, crackers, maybe some cheese, and wine? Well, this isn't the case for the creative assortment of baskets available during The Granby Preservation Society’s Festival of Baskets raffle this year – they have brought gift baskets to a whole new level.
GRANBY, MA
Monterey County Herald

Cannery Row hosts annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

MONTEREY — Cannery Row will kick off the holiday season with a Holiday tree lighting ceremony and an appearance by Santa Claus on Friday from 5-7 p.m. in Steinbeck Plaza. The official tree lighting will be at 5:45 p.m. Santa Claus will greet guests and extend holiday wishes from the...
MONTEREY, CA
Blue Ribbon News

Making Spirits Bright: Community gives back at 12th Annual Festival of Trees event benefiting Rockwall County Helping Hands

ROCKWALL, TX – November 24, 2021 — All was merry and bright at this year’s Festival of Trees Gala as the community celebrated Rockwall County Helping Hands amongst beautifully decorated Christmas trees and a candlelight dinner at the Hilton Dallas / Rockwall Lakefront. The 12th annual event and the biggest...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
westfordcatnews.org

11th Annual Westford Festival of Trees and Holiday Creations

The Westford Family FunFest and the Westford Regency Inn & Conference Center invites individuals, organizations, schools, businesses, and church groups to decorate an artificial tree, wreath, gingerbread creation, creative holiday knit or crocheted creations or holiday decoration and NEW for 2021 creative gnomes for the 11th Annual Westford Festival of Trees/Wreaths/Gingerbread and More Celebration.
WESTFORD, MA
The Eagle-Tribune

Buttonwoods Museum hosts Festival of Trees

HAVERHILL — More than 120 decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces highlight the 20th annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum. The festival is open Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 12. The show is closed Monday and Tuesday and Dec. 6-7. The show is open Wednesday from noon to...
HAVERHILL, MA
NewsBreak
Sentinel & Enterprise

16th annual Festival of Trees lights up Leominster City Hall

LEOMINSTER — A record 45 uniquely decorated trees are currently on display in Tata Auditorium at City Hall through Dec. 20 as part of the 16th annual Festival of Trees. The trees are donated and festively dressed up by local businesses, organizations, and residents, and locals have the option to bid on the trees to take home, with all proceeds benefitting the Mayor’s Fuel Assistance Program and city events such as the Winter Stroll on Dec. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m.
LEOMINSTER, MA
News 12

Jackie Robinson Park of Fame hosts 27th annual tree lighting

The Jackie Robinson Park of Fame in Stamford kicked off the holiday season Tuesday with its 27th annual tree lighting. There was live holiday music and free hot chocolate and doughnuts. Mayor-elect Caroline Simmons was also in attendance. Santa Claus was also at the park, making children smile and joining...
STAMFORD, CT
Evening Star

J.E. Ober Elementary to host Festival of Trees

GARRETT — J.E. Ober Elementary will host its third annual Festival of Trees from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. The public is welcome attend this free event, which will feature more than 700 handmade ornaments on display on more than 30 trees, free hot chocolate and cookies, free books for children, music from high school show choir members and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
GARRETT, IN
Wbaltv.com

Festival of Trees hosts toy drive at fairgrounds

TIMONIUM, Md. — The Kennedy Krieger Institute is re-imagining its annual Festival of Trees display, hosting a toy drive this weekend at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Michele Muller, director of special events at Kennedy Krieger, explains.
MARYLAND STATE
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary Hosting Annual Christmas Tree Raffle Through December 11

PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary is holding its 16th Annual Christmas Tree Raffle to support patient comfort and care items, now through December 11!. The 3-foot tall prize-packed trees were donated and decorated by local businesses and hospital departments and are on display at Diane’s Gift Garden, near the front entrance of Pullman Regional Hospital.
PULLMAN, WA
Fort Morgan Times

Platte Valley Festival Band will host their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 5

The Platte Valley Festival Band will perform their annual Christmas concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Glen Miller Auditorium at the Fort Morgan High School. The concert is free and open to the public for all to come and enjoy a myriad of Christmas favorites and standards. Conductor Chuck Morgan noted that they are eager to get back to performing for the community following a year long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FORT MORGAN, CO
cbslocal.com

Festival of Trees

Lori Wallace is in Vacaville checking out their holiday festivities. See how you can be a part of their Festival of Trees event coming soon!
SOCIETY
islandfreepress.org

Rodanthe to Host First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 4

The Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo (RWS) Civic Association recently announced that the Tri-villages community will host its first-ever Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m., and the Hatteras Island community is welcome to attend and celebrate the season. The event will be held outside of the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building...
RODANTHE, NC

