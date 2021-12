Henry Cavill wanted to flesh out Superman’s good side more in the DCEU. Thankfully, if WB is listening, he still does! Despite me not being a huge fan of this version of Superman, I am a fan of Cavill in the role. I thought Man of Steel was a decent movie, I just didn’t like the death of Jonathan Kent. I felt it was a better character development tool to have Jonathan die of something Clark cannot fix. However I didn’t care much for Batman V Superman and the version of both characters in that film. Then when it comes to Justice League, Cavill’s Superman was a bit weird before turning the tide at the end.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO