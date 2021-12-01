ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders sign free agent LS Carson Tinker with Trent Sieg on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJnSM_0dBbii1q00

Suddenly, among all the other roster shuffling that must happen for various reasons, the Raiders also needed to sign a long snapper this week. That’s because usual long snapper Trent Sieg was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making his status uncertain for the team’s game against Washington on Sunday.

The new long snapper is former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker turned long snapper Carson Tinker.

“We had a couple options, a couple different guys, and he played recently, played in over 70 games,” Raiders Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said of Tinker. “He’s got a lot of experience and I think he played as recently as three weeks ago, so we’re fortunate we can get him in here. He passed all the protocol and he had a good day today and he’ll be a little bit better tomorrow. So, we’re glad to have him right now.”

Tinker was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a couple weeks ago. Prior to that he spent six years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has appeared in 77 career games.

And as it happened, the last game Tinker played with the Bucs came against this same Washington team back on November 14.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Important Pending Free Agents the Raiders Should Prioritize Re-Signing

The Raiders may be on the precipice of a complete identity shift. With potentially a new head coach and new general manager on their way in, the Raiders may be taken in a completely different direction than in years past. This shift coincides with a massive list of potential free agents the Raiders may lose in the 2022 offseason.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Trent Sieg’s consecutive games streak in jeopardy

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Washington Football Team, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the Day. One of Rich Bisaccia’s main talking points since he became interim head coach...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Raiders Interim#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy