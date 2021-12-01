ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Haar: State collects $1.7 million in first weeks of online gaming and sports bets

By Dan Haar
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers are in for the first month of online gambling and sports wagering in Connecticut, and it’s too soon to know how the industry is shaping up. Connecticut’s tax coffers gained a total of $1.7 million in the partial month of betting under the new system, on a total of...

NBC Connecticut

State Announces $1.7M From First Month of Sports Betting, Online Gaming

The state announced Wednesday that they've collected around $1.7 million in revenue from the first month of legalized online gaming and sports betting. Gov. Ned Lamont's office said in a press release that between the soft launch on October 12 through October 31, the state collected $513,000 from sports betting and $1.2 million from online casino gaming. That money will go into the state's general fund.
GAMBLING
Eyewitness News

State collects over $1.5 million from first month of sports betting, online gambling

(WFSB) - Over a month after sports betting and online gaming fully launched here in Connecticut, the state is seeing some positive results come their way. State officials announced Wednesday that, between the soft launch on October 12 and October 31, Connecticut collected about $513,000 from sports betting and approximately $1.7 million from online gambling.
GAMBLING

