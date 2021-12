NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro is retiring to shift focus to starting an esports company, according to ESPN. “Technically I am still a free agent,” Vaccaro told ESPN. “But this is where my mind has been the past six months. I’m happy where I’m at, doing what I’m doing. I just really felt like this was something deep down inside that I wanted to do.”

