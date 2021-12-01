Medical Moment: protecting your heart

Every year, 600-thousand Americans die of heart disease. It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, but it’s also one of the most preventable. Doctors say a lot of things can result in the heart’s inability to circulate blood, ranging from...
According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study.
Some feel it creeping up on them after a lavish meal. Others know they can expect it after certain foods. Whatever the case may be, heartburn is a dreaded discomfort that affects more than 60 million Americans monthly and 15 million daily, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. Over-the-counter medicines have become a go-to solution for man looking for relief from the pain. But according to a study, one popular type of heartburn medication could considerably raise your dementia risk.
On top of a healthy diet, taking daily supplements can be an easy way to ensure your body gets enough of the vitamins and minerals it needs to function properly. It's also reasonably common: According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 57.6 percent of U.S. adults had used one of the pills at any point in the past 30 days. But just like over-the-counter medicine, it's crucial to follow instructions whenever you're taking them to make sure you're not overdoing it. Research has shown that taking too much of one supplement in particular could increase the risk of one type of cancer. Read on to see why you should double-check your daily dosages.
The liver is one of our most essential organs. It helps regulate chemicals in our blood and carries away waste from our bodies. It performs life-sustaining functions and without a healthy liver, we can't survive. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "approximately 30 million people have some form of liver disease. More than 8,000 people in the U.S. received liver transplants in 2017, and more than 17,000 people are on the waiting list for a liver transplant."
The progressive brain disorder known as dementia remains one of the most mysterious disorders—researchers aren't sure why some people get it, how to prevent it, or how to cure it. But in recent years, science has uncovered some intriguing clues, including some red flags in the blood that may indicate an increased risk of dementia. Several are within your power to change.
Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
You might think all cardiovascular failures accompany chest agony or uneasiness in your left arm, yet throughout the long term, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you with regards to a coronary episode may not be near the real world. Investigations have discovered that not exclusively are these indications not trademarks for all patients, but rather ladies experience diverse respiratory failure manifestations than men. What's more, much of the time, warnings can manifest a long time before the genuine cardiovascular occasion, if you realize what to search for. Milestone research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on coronary failures among ladies observed that 95% of them foster new side effects a month before the occasion that disappear after their coronary failure, and 71 percent share a similar unpretentious manifestation.
You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
Eating undercooked pork or being in unsanitary conditions can cause a parasitic infection of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Ingested eggs hatch into larvae that travel through the bloodstream into the muscles or to the brainSTEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images. A man suffering from seizures, disorientation, and “speaking gibberish” had...
In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, totaling more than 795,000 people each year nationwide. But while they're distressingly common, experts also estimate that 80 percent of all strokes are actually preventable. Typically, doctors recommend doing this by keeping your blood pressure under control with healthier diet and exercise habits. But according to one study, another activity could go a long way in reducing your risk of having a stroke. Read on to see what you should be doing at least once a week to improve your odds.
Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just good for having a productive tomorrow — sufficient sleep is also important for your physical and mental health. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep could be a risk factor for things like heart disease and high blood pressure, and most adults should be getting at least 7 hours every night. But now, a new study suggests that when you go to bed could be a factor in your health as well, NBC News reports. Researchers with Huma Therapeutics, a British medical tech company, looked at whether someone’s bedtime correlated with their risk of developing heart disease. They published their results this month in European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
In a recent state from AHA, researchers found visiting high-altitude locations may be dangerous for people with high blood pressure or certain heart conditions. They suggest that to help prepare for emergencies beforehand, people with high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm abnormalities or heart failure first should check with a health care professional.
Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a recent study published in Neurology, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
Do you ever toss and turn at night with a weird, tingling feeling in your feet? Do you randomly feel pain and burning in them throughout the day? The cause could be small fiber neuropathy, and a diagnosis could lead to the discovery of more underlying illnesses. Small fiber neuropathy...
New research published in The Lancet Psychiatry shows that several medical conditions are associated with a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder also known as ADHD, a chronic condition that causes difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. This study looked at the medical records of over 4 million adults over...
