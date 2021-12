This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've ever wanted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals with an incredible offer on Apple's premium noise-canceling earbuds: you can buy the AirPods Pro right now for $159 (currently, they're $249 on Apple's website). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO