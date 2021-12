The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1124: "Approaching hashrate all time highs." Sign up for the newsletter here. If the recent trend in Bitcoin network hashrate growth continues pace, we should see new all time highs by the end of the year. This is an incredible development when you take the CCP's ban on all mining operations within China in May of this year. At the time of the ban many, myself included, surmised that hashrate wouldn't fully recover until well into 2022. I am happy to report that it seems that many of us were wrong. The Bitcoin network has proven to be extremely robust and dynamic.

