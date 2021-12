Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small alley near a primary school, the house was mainly used as a lunchtime retreat of a mom and a daughter, as their house was far away from school and workplace. Not emphasizing the importance of daily use, the mother prioritized the comfort and enjoyment of her little girl who just got into first grade. The design was inspired by a ‘tree house’ of children: the ‘foot’ and ‘branches’ were the structural frame bearing the floors as well as enhancing the structure along the walls, the ‘crown’ was of open communal spaces and the ‘house’ was the private rooms settling on the ‘branches’.

