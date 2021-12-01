ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

A Guide to Using Augmented Reality for Ecommerce and Retail

By David Ripert
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of the Covid-19 pandemic, many consumers see brick-and-mortar retail through a different lens. Augmented reality has quickly become a core element of marketing and retail strategies, as nine out of ten brands prepare to cater to the 3.5 billion users that are projected by 2022. One of the...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Hour

How Digital Marketing and Advertising Can Help Grow Your Ecommerce Business

Online shopping has been a growing industry for two decades now, and the Covid-19 pandemic greatly accelerated its already formidable expansion. In the United States alone, ecommerce retailers generated more than $430 billion in 2020, according to Statista. As this sector has grown, competition among its constituent businesses has increased, of course, but savvy digital marketing and its wide range of tools and tactics can give an edge, especially in conjunction with an overall strategy creates an outstanding customer experience.
INTERNET
freightwaves.com

Augmented reality turns stores into discovery centers

Data is king, but without the ability to collect and analyze that data, it is useless. As more commerce moves into the omnichannel ecosystem – in-store, online and social – the ability of retailers to accurately reflect everything from inventory levels to delivery times is becoming more complex. The pandemic...
RETAIL
Norwalk Hour

Creating a Visual Language for Innovative Products

We take many things in our environment for granted: materials, textures, shadows and reflections. Sometimes we think of these visual attributes in isolation, but the true power is when they work together, reinforce each other and make a design alive. The Grass sphere created for the Pryon project (see video...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Smartphone App#Ecommerce#Ar#Tiktok#Vr
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts.com

Automakers Use Augmented Reality to Engage Car Shoppers, Sales Staff

Augmented reality (AR) is being used by automakers to give potential customers a chance to explore their vehicles as if they were in a showroom and experience the car in motion as if they were on the road. In a recent example of this, Volkswagen announced on Monday (Nov. 29)...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

Augmented reality goes to work on factory floors and in brain surgery

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Given that a world where consumers have gone all-in on augmented reality (AR) remains a distant dream, the AR industry is leaning in to creating enterprise solutions. But where is AR going to have the biggest impact?
ENGINEERING
GeekyGadgets

Nreal Light augmented reality glasses now available from $600 in the US

Following on from its previous launch in Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain this month Nreal has launched its augmented reality glasses aptly named Light throughout the United States. Making them available to purchase priced at around $600 and offering a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Magic Leap 2 and Microsoft HoloLens 2 AR glasses. The AR glasses are available via Verizon in the US, Vodafone in Germany and Spain and T mobile in Germany or KDDI in Japan.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Augmented Reality Software Puts Metaverse Within Reach for Smaller Brands

Brands are beginning to dip their toes into the virtual worlds of the metaverse, with Gucci, Nike, Vans and others opening up shop in Roblox, while Balenciaga and the NFL are among those creating “skins” for players in Epic Games’ Fortnite. But for smaller brands that don’t have the in-house...
NFL
vrscout.com

Samsung Debuts Its New Augmented Reality Playgrounds

Visitors can collaborate with others in real-time and contribute to existing structures using persistent AR elements. Samsung today announced Dreamground, a next-gen playground that combines physical structures with AR technology to immerse visitors in a one-of-a-kind digital environment. Here they can use their smartphone devices to explorephysical artwork enhanced by AR visuals, floating portals leading to additional worlds, anda variety of on-screen animations.
CELL PHONES
shsu.edu

Geology Professor Builds Augmented Reality Sandbox Through STEM Grant

Students in the Department of Environmental and Geosciences can see changes in topography in a new way thanks to the efforts of one professor and the support he received from the department. Associate professor Joseph Hill received a STEM grant to build an augmented reality sandbox to be used in...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
MetroTimes

Future of Laser Technology in Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality has been in development for decades. From a computer and gyroscope in a backpack in the 2000s to Snapchat filters of today, AR has advanced quite a bit. Recent advances in different technologies promise a future where AR can be a part of everyday life. What is AR?
ELECTRONICS
AutoExpress

WayRay Holograktor ride hailing concept showcases advanced Augmented Reality tech

Swiss tech firm WayRay has unveiled its Holograktor concept, an all-electric ride hailing machine that features advanced augmented reality (AR) technology. The 4.4-metre-long, three-seat EV can either be driven conventionally or be piloted remotely thanks to an on-board 5G internet connection and has been designed around its AR system providing users content they can consume, according to the firm.
TECHNOLOGY
Investor's Business Daily

Apple Could Launch Augmented Reality Glasses In Late 2022

Consumer electronics giant Apple (AAPL) could launch its long-rumored augmented reality glasses in late 2022, according to a respected analyst. But Apple stock fell Friday amid fears about the spread of a new coronavirus strain. In a note to clients on Thursday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities detailed...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Dent Reality raises $3.4M to bring augmented reality into the grocery store

For London-based Dent Reality, one opportunity is in creating specific small-scale experiences that showcase the powers of the technology — and hyper-localized mapping — starting in venues like grocery stores. In the case of a grocery store, the team’s augmented reality platform can provides shoppers with a small-scale layout of the store’s aisles, while integrating with the store’s database to provide shelf-specific data on where to find particular items. AR capabilities allow users to hold their phone up to chart a path to the object of their desire.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
World Economic Forum

How industry could use augmented reality to improve workplace safety

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The development of occupational health and safety norms has helped to foster safer workplaces and create health regulations for workers across diverse industries. Next-gen technologies could further improve this process and...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy