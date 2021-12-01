adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Dazzling Blue’ Launching Spring 2022

Fresh off of showcasing the ‘Fresh Mint Tea’ pair, adidas Originals will also launch the ’Strawberry Latte’ ZX 8000, which is inspired by the Korean beverage. As you can see, this adidas ZX 8000 features a Wonder Mauve, Halo Ivory, and Ambient Blush color combination. Utilizing shades of Pink throughout while constructed with textile, mesh, and suede. Following, Green appears on the tongue label and Torsion bar on the outsole. Other highlights include a semi-translucent outsole and each pair comes with special strawberry packaging.
