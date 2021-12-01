ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Dazzling Blue’ Launching Spring 2022

By Brian Betschart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Dazzling Blue’ is one of many new color options of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that will launch in Spring 2022. This adidas Yeezy Boost 350...

Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM ‘Amber Tint’ Have Surfaced

There’s another Adidas Yeezy Boost QNTM colorway coming soon and it will be available in sizes for the entire family. Product images of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy basketball shoe have surfaced this week in a new “Amber Tint” colorway. This latest iteration dons a predominantly brown-based color scheme on the breathable Primeknit upper including various shades covering the mid panel. The shoe also comes with a premium gray overlay panel at the toe box, a black neoprene ankle collar, and a 3M reflective silver heel counter. The silhouette signature design is the plush Boost cushioning featured in the midsole while...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Fernando Tatís Jr. x adidas Ultra Boost Debuts Tomorrow

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatís Jr. will connect with adidas to release a special Ultra Boost DNA. Looking closer, this adidas Ultra Boost comes with Navy on the Primeknit upper while the same shade appears on the lace cage and heel counter. Next, we have Lime Green Three Stripes branding, Pink on the liner, and his logo on the tongue and insoles. Lastly, his name is printed on the pull tab, we have a gradient Boost midsole and a White rubber outsole.
RETAIL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

adidas ZX 8000 in ‘Metallic Grey’ Launching Soon

Adidas Originals will launch multiple color options of the ZX 8000 in late 2021 and early 2022. While we continue to showcase upcoming drops, our latest look comes highlighted in ‘Metallic Grey.’. Looking closer, this adidas ZX 8000 features a mixture of mesh, textile, and suede throughout while accents of...
RETAIL
SneakerFiles

adidas ZX 8000 ’Strawberry Latte’ Launching in 2022

Fresh off of showcasing the ‘Fresh Mint Tea’ pair, adidas Originals will also launch the ’Strawberry Latte’ ZX 8000, which is inspired by the Korean beverage. As you can see, this adidas ZX 8000 features a Wonder Mauve, Halo Ivory, and Ambient Blush color combination. Utilizing shades of Pink throughout while constructed with textile, mesh, and suede. Following, Green appears on the tongue label and Torsion bar on the outsole. Other highlights include a semi-translucent outsole and each pair comes with special strawberry packaging.
RETAIL
SneakerFiles

adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA in Blue, Black, and Solar Red

For December, adidas Originals will launch several color options of the Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA, including the pair shown. Looking closer, this adidas Ultra Boost comes with Bright Blue Primeknit across the upper while Black appears on the toe, eyestay, and heel counter. Adding some pop, Solar Red rundowns the Three Stripes branding. Finishing the look is Black on the Boost midsole and rubber outsole.
RETAIL
realsport101.com

Adidas Yeezy QNTM Amber Tint: Release Date, Price, And Where To Buy

You'll need to act fast to pick up a pair of these new Yeezy's. adidas Yeezy is gearing up to end the year with a bang, with new colourways dropping for the 500s, 700s, and now the QNTM's. The GX1331 colourway is being dubbed "Amber Tint" as it utilises warmer...
RETAIL
SneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’ Official Images

The adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Copper Fade’ will debut for the 2021 Holiday season and is the latest Yeezy 700 V3 colorway. Looking closer, this adidas Yeezy 700 V3 features Copper Orange on the engineered mesh base while the cage overlay has a semi-translucent finish. Next, shades of Grey and Brown adorn the tongue and liner while Charcoal Grey appears on the midsole which is constructed with EVA foam.
RETAIL
Lifestyle
Adidas
SneakerFiles

Nike Court Vision Mid ‘Extra Smile’ Now Available

Another pair has launched part of Nike Sportswear’s ‘Go The Extra Smile’ collection. This time, the brand releases the Court Vision Mid. This Nike Court Vision comes dressed in a Black, White, Gum Light Brown, and Yellow Strike color combination. Utilizing a mid-cut build, the pair has White leather on the base while Black nubuck appears on the overlays. Next, Yellow adorns the Swoosh logos and the standard ‘Have A Nike Day’ smiley face hits the lateral and tongue. The insoles have a graphic with ‘Go The Extra Smile’ printed as well as the heel. Other details include a White midsole and a Gum rubber outsole.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Rich Mnisi x adidas Ultra Boost 2022 Official Images

Johannesburg-based designer Rich Mnisi will connect with adidas Originals to release the new Ultra Boost, known as the Ultra Boost 2022. Going over this adidas Ultra Boost 2022, it features Black Primeknit on the upper while various bright and vibrant colors and prints appear on the tongue, panels, and Boost midsole. Next, we have Black on the lace cage, a Blue heel clip, and a primarily Black rubber outsole to finish the look.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Highlighted in Orange

While the 30th Anniversary of the Air Huarache will come to an end in 2022, it looks like Nike Sportswear will launch a few more color options in 2021. However, you can expect more colors to be available throughout the year. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache colorways comes...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike SB Ishod Releasing in ‘Varsity Red’

Recently, we showcased the ‘Light Olive’ pair, and now we take a look at another colorway of pro skater Ishod Wair’s first signature shoe, the SB Ishod. This time around, it comes covered in ‘Varsity Red.’. This Nike SB Ishod comes dressed in a Varsity Red, Black, and White color...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Waffle Trainer 2 Releases in ‘Midnight Navy’

With the Holiday season here, Nike Sportswear will launch a new Waffle Trainer 2 that comes dipped in shades of Blue. Looking closer, this Nike Waffle Trainer 2 features a Thunder Blue, Midnight Navy, Sail, and White color combination. Constructed with mesh on the base, suede overlays, and leather on the Swoosh and heel. The pair also comes with traditional padded tongues. Other highlights include a White midsole and a Black waffle rubber outsole.
RETAIL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Added to the ‘Athletic Club’ Collection

The amount of Nike retros part of the brand’s ‘Athletic Club’ collection and one of those upcoming drops is the Air Huarache. This Nike Air Huarache comes highlighted with White neoprene on the base while Turquoise leather adorns the overlays. Next, Teal appears on the heel pull tab, the standard patch appears on the tongue, and the Nike Athletic Club branding appears on the midsole. Other details include a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Athletic Club’ Coming Soon

Nike has no plans on slowing down the ‘Athletic Club’ releases. The latest model to join the collection is the Air Force 1 Mid. This Nike Air Force 1 Mid has a White leather base while Black lands on the overlays on the heel. Next, Yellow appears on the Swoosh logos and heel, and the eyestay is layered. You can also see exposed stitching on the Swoosh and ankle strap while the retro Nike Athletic Club logo hits the tongue, insole, and patch on the heel. Lastly, a White midsole and rubber outsole finishes the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 ‘Deep Freeze’ Official Images

Nike Sportswear is launching a new Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 known as ‘Deep Freeze’ and will debut for the colder months. This Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 features leather and suede on the upper are blended with refreshing colors to inject a sense of texture and personality into the overall shoe. Following, we have the classic buckle velcro strap at the ankle combined with reflective stitching. In addition, the pair has a deconstructed edging design at the midsole, showing a cool appearance that echoes the cold winter. The rubber sole design of this shoe is borrowed from the Northern Lights, combined with the deepening of the shading, to create a strong grip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Winter-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Releasing in Women’s Sizing

We have a new Air Force 1 releasing for the colder months exclusively in women’s sizing. Furthermore, the pair is constructed with different materials. This Nike Air Force 1 Low features a Mountain White, Greystone, and Light Blue color combination. Constructed with nylon on the mid-foot underlay and suede on the overlays. Next, plastic is used on the heel tabs and a quilted-like material adorns the liner. Lastly, speckled laces and a dirty midsole finish the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Court Legacy Mid ‘Deep Freeze’ Official Images

Nike Sportswear will release the Court Legacy Mid known as ‘Deep Freeze’ that will be available in women’s sizing. This mid-top Nike Court Legacy features a Lightning Blue, Brilliant Green, and Mountain White color combination. The pair draws inspiration from winter ice and snow, presenting a unique effect that is soaked in ice and snow. The quilted upper is inspired by the quilted jacket, and the simple and fashionable lines follow the first-year design.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt ‘Silver’ Debuts December 15th

Following our look at the ‘Gym Red,’ Nike Sportswear will launch another OG-like Air Force 1 Sculpt, which comes highlighted in ‘Silver.’. This Nike Air Force 1 High features a clean Summit White and Light Smoke Grey color combination. Constructed with White tumbled leather on the upper while suede appears on the heel. Next, we have an aged midsole while the cut-out Swoosh logos on the side displays Grey. Finally, a Grey rubber outsole finishes the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

