adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Dazzling Blue’ Launching Spring 2022

Nike Sportswear is launching a new Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 known as ‘Deep Freeze’ and will debut for the colder months. This Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 features leather and suede on the upper are blended with refreshing colors to inject a sense of texture and personality into the overall shoe. Following, we have the classic buckle velcro strap at the ankle combined with reflective stitching. In addition, the pair has a deconstructed edging design at the midsole, showing a cool appearance that echoes the cold winter. The rubber sole design of this shoe is borrowed from the Northern Lights, combined with the deepening of the shading, to create a strong grip.

