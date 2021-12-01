Weather forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures hit the upper 40's today, and they're going...

www.fox5ny.com

Wbaltv.com

Snow in forecast Wednesday -- but will it stick?

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. While snow's in the forecast, Wednesday still looks like no big deal in the Baltimore metro. Temperatures begin the 60s Monday but...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air. As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees. Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon. Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Winds Batter Front Range

DENVER (CBS4)- Colorado got blasted with two rounds of strong gusty winds on Sunday. The first wave hit the Front Range Mountains and Foothills with hurricane force winds enhanced by a driving jet stream and approaching cold front. Gust 74 mph and above are hurricane force. Credit (CBS4) These winds hit early in the day and sparked several small fires here and there across the region including one near Ken Caryl and C-470. A second, larger fire near Idaho Springs that caused some evacuations. (credit: CBS) The wind caused a wave of dust to sweep over the Denver metro area at around 3 p.m. Video shared by CBS4 viewer Kristina Martinez shows the dust cloud moving over downtown Denver. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/12/downtown-denver-dust-storm-kristina-martinez.mp4 Other strong winds include low 70 mph gusts in Golden and Floyd Hill. Credit (CBS4) The second wave of wind produced a huge plume of dust that covered the Denver Metro area and a large stretch of the I-25 corridor. Credit (CBS4) This front also, dropped temperatures by about 15 degrees in about 10 minutes. Gust tracked thru the Metro area as high as 40 to 50 mph Sunday afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Big swings, first chance for snow in the forecast this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Dramatic temperature swings along with a chance for snowflakes will make for an exciting weather week across the Mid-Atlantic. Gusty winds will push Monday afternoon highs well into the 60s, with some neighborhoods pushing the 70-degree mark. A robust cold front will move from west to east...
WASHINGTON, DC
Weather
Environment
Fox News

National weather forecast for December 6

ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Monday weather forecast

Following days of 80 degree afternoons, things will change in a big way today. A late morning cold front will bring storms and chilly north breezes and should move off the coast by mid-afternoon. Prepare for temps to drop by about 20 degrees from morning to afternoon. This cooldown will be short-lived with highs in the low 80s returning by Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KGET 17

Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This week is going to be a big weather week for Kern County, with a little bit of rain headed to the county. Expect some patchy fog today along with mostly cloudy skies. Temps on Sunday in Bakersfield only reached the upper 40’s, but expect the 50’s to return today.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: First snow of the season possible in Baltimore region Wednesday

The Baltimore area could get its first measurable snowfall of the season Wednesday morning, forecasters say, although it’s likely to be less than an inch. Snow is expected to start in the Baltimore region after daybreak on Wednesday, said Jeremy Geiger, forecaster for the National Weather Service. As of Monday morning, forecasted totals hovered between half an inch and three quarters of an ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures. Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021 Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening. Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See First Snowfall Of Season This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cold front will roar through the Delaware Valley to set the stage for our first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. After a gusty shower passes Monday evening, temperatures are expected to drop like a rock from 60s to 40s in just several hours. High temperatures will run more than 20 degrees colder on Tuesday with feels like temperatures nearing freezing all day. The recipe of cold air in place and the approach of a coastal low offshore will produce periods of snow during the day on Wednesday. Model data over this past weekend reflected the possibility of...
DELAWARE STATE
Cleveland.com

Cold weather returns: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After seeing highs in the 50s on Monday, much of Northeast Ohio could struggle to get out of the 20s on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 20s along with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Overnight lows could fall to around 20 with a slight chance of snow showers. Wednesday could see more snow showers before noon with highs topping out around freezing.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida. The showers will be on and off through the morning then another round of rain is expected Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s Monday afternoon despite the clouds and rain. The showers end his evening and drier weather is expected for Tuesday and the rest of the week. (CBS4) At the same time, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions remain in the forecast all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL

