ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Buys Electrical Supplier ESS Metron For $50 Million

By Namcios
bitcoinmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Blockchain has bought the electrical equipment provider ESS Metron. The deal is valued at $50 million, paid in 715,413 Riot common stock shares and $25 million in cash. Denver-based ESS Metron is a crucial supplier to Riot’s Whinstone, Texas, facility. Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain has acquired electrical equipment...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Centralized Is Bitcoin Mining Really?

When discussing bitcoin mining centralization, the issue almost always gets muddied immediately. One person might think in terms of mining pool distribution, another in terms of hash rate distribution across jurisdictions, and yet another might be chiefly concerned with how many manufacturers of mining hardware there are. People frequently boil...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bitcoinmagazine.com

Facing The Chasm: The Future Of Bitcoin And The Metaverse

We tend to think of the world as the past, present and future, and as these distinguished moments in time. However, we intuitively know that this is not the case. Instead, we are always in a state of flux, this slow progressive evolution in order to suit humanity’s growing needs, knowledge and demands. However, with change comes adjustment, and what we are facing right now is an adjustment to the digital realm, the world of Bitcoin and our digital identity: a crossing of the chasm, a state of change away from the physical realm of traditional finance, legacy structures and the world as we know it. This article is meant to highlight some of these critical hurdles brought up by Raoul Pal and Robert Breedlove in an effort to get the collective consciousness thinking about how we can transition to this digital realm with minimal volatility and entropy.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitwage Processes World’s First Bitcoin Payroll On Lightning

Bitwage has processed the world’s first Lightning payroll. The company processed a salary payment entirely on the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer 2 scaling solution for fast and cheap bitcoin payments. “Bitcoin’s Lightning Network promises the ability to enable global, instant payments for almost no fees,” Bitwage said in a statement...
MARKETS
Law.com

Clifford Chance Helps Australian Bitcoin Miner List on Nasdaq

Clifford Chance is advising Australian Bitcoin miner Iris Energy on its initial public offering and listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The offering raised approximately $230 million and valued the company at $1.5 billion upon listing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Equipment#Ess#Ess Metron#Xms Capital Partners Llc#Sidley
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Self Preservation

All living organism share a universal behavior set called self preservation. Self preservation is the set of behaviors that ensures the survival of an organism. Bitcoin is financial self preservation. Many hold Bitcoin to increase the longevity and appreciation of their wealth and therewith their health. Buying Bitcoin is trading time now for time later. Its price appreciation and value preservation allots one more time to attend to physical and mental health needs.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Crypto Miners Marathon, Riot, and Hive Are Recovering Impressively Today

Today's a day of recovery for high-profile cryptocurrency miners. A rather dramatic decline among crypto miners last week has continued into Monday morning. However, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), and Hive Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) have all recovered nicely. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Marathon and Riot actually moved into the...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Card Embily Joins Visa’s Fast Track Program

Embily USA, the American arm of European fintech company Embily, has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program. Embily’s refillable debit card, which can be topped up with bitcoin and used to pay for goods and services worldwide, will launch in the U.S. next year. “By joining Visa’s Fast Track program,...
CREDITS & LOANS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Bitcoin Water Trust Reaches 100 Bitcoin

The Bitcoin Water Trust, an exponential growth fund by nonprofit charity: water for providing clean water to people in developing countries, has reached its goal of raising 100 BTC, reported Forbes. The fund received its one-hundredth bitcoin after the Winklevoss brothers, founders of the Gemini bitcoin exchange, personally matched the first 50 BTC donated to the trust.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Whales Suddenly Move $320,000,000 in Bitcoin to a Single Destination – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Headed

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
PETS
Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust

Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Examining The Lindy Effect And Bitcoin

As Bitcoin quickly approaches its teenage years, it’s time to dig into why the fact that it has survived this long makes it incredibly likely that it will continue to survive, and thrive long into the future. In this article we examine The Lindy effect. We cover what the Lindy...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy