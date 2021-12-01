Man charged in 12 armed robberies across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities filed charges Wednesday against a 58-year-old man who allegedly robbed several businesses at gunpoint throughout the St. Louis area.

James Mayes is accused of committing 12 armed robberies over the past two weeks in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Mayes also robbed a person at gunpoint near the Gateway Arch, a federal jurisdiction, on Oct. 13 and another person the following day on Laclede’s Landing.

Here are the dates and locations of the robberies, according to prosecutors:

Oct. 13 – Gateway National Arch Park (street robbery)

Oct.14 – Laclede’s Landing (street robbery)

Oct. 17 – T-Mobile at 4142 S. Grand

Oct. 20 – Smoothie King at 1211 Pine

Oct. 23 – Kaiser Mart at 5008 S. Grand

Oct. 25 – Metro PCS at 6731 Page

Oct. 26 – Crown Food Mart at 300 S. Jefferson

Nov. 3 – Gallery Furniture/Home Accents at 310 N. Sixth St.

Nov. 3 – Boost Mobile at 1644 S. Jefferson

Nov. 3 – Domino’s Pizza at 1428 N. 13th

Nov. 5 – Vapes and Snacks at 8820 Gravois Rd

Nov. 10 – Cricket Wireless at 1084 Lemay Ferry Rd.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis County Police

Department, Pagedale Police Department, the FBI, and the Federal Park Service.

