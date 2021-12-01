ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man charged in 12 armed robberies across St. Louis area

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4Mb6_0dBbc6YL00

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities filed charges Wednesday against a 58-year-old man who allegedly robbed several businesses at gunpoint throughout the St. Louis area.

James Mayes is accused of committing 12 armed robberies over the past two weeks in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Mayes also robbed a person at gunpoint near the Gateway Arch, a federal jurisdiction, on Oct. 13 and another person the following day on Laclede’s Landing.

Here are the dates and locations of the robberies, according to prosecutors:

  • Oct. 13 – Gateway National Arch Park (street robbery)
  • Oct.14 – Laclede’s Landing (street robbery)
  • Oct. 17 – T-Mobile at 4142 S. Grand
  • Oct. 20 – Smoothie King at 1211 Pine
  • Oct. 23 – Kaiser Mart at 5008 S. Grand
  • Oct. 25 – Metro PCS at 6731 Page
  • Oct. 26 – Crown Food Mart at 300 S. Jefferson
  • Nov. 3 – Gallery Furniture/Home Accents at 310 N. Sixth St.
  • Nov. 3 – Boost Mobile at 1644 S. Jefferson
  • Nov. 3 – Domino’s Pizza at 1428 N. 13th
  • Nov. 5 – Vapes and Snacks at 8820 Gravois Rd
  • Nov. 10 – Cricket Wireless at 1084 Lemay Ferry Rd.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis County Police
Department, Pagedale Police Department, the FBI, and the Federal Park Service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laclede, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Weather#Kaiser Mart#5008 S Grand#Crown Food Mart#Boost Mobile#Cricket Wireless#Fbi#The Federal Park Service
FOX2Now

Iranians accused of hacking St. Charles computers to mine cryptocurrency

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted a pair of Iranian nationals last week for allegedly hacking a St. Charles tech company and using its computers to generate or “mine” cryptocurrency. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this is the first cryptojacking case to be prosecuted in the Eastern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

St. Louis man killed after a shoot-out with police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 39-year-old man is dead after a shootout with police in St. Louis Friday. Police were called to the 275 on the Park apartment complex after residents reported hearing gunshots around 10 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department helped officers to enter the apartment. Once inside they encountered a man with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Four-wheeler crash kills woman in St. Francois County Sunday

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – One woman died early Sunday morning in a four-wheeler crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 58-year-old woman was driving on Office Road near French Village at about 12:30 a.m. The four-wheeler traveled off of the right side of the road, hit a tree, and […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy