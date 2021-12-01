ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Universal Hydrogen CEO Sees Jetmakers Backing New Fuel

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Airbus and Boeing Co will launch all-new successors to their best-selling single-aisle jets powered by hydrogen from around the middle of next decade, the head of a U.S. company that champions the fuel told Reuters. The prediction by Paul Eremenko, chief executive of Universal Hydrogen, counters...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Why Boeing Isn’t Focusing On Hydrogen As A Fuel

Boeing’s commitment to sustainability has accelerated with the appointment of its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Raymond. Chris is leading the way towards a lower carbon future, with a strong emphasis on fleet renewal and sustainable aviation fuels. Simple Flying caught up with him to better understand why hydrogen is not such a big priority for Boeing right now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

United Just Flew the First Passenger Flight Using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Passenger planes with electric powertrains may still be only a speck on the horizon, but the use of emissions-lowering biofuel just took a giant step towards viability. United Airlines made history on Wednesday when it operated the first passenger flight using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The flight was the airline’s attempt to prove that there is no operational difference between SAF and the conventional fuel currently used by commercial planes. The plane used for Wednesday’s flight was one of United’s new Boeing 737 Max 8s. More than 100 passengers, including the company’s CEO Scott Kirby, were on board the demonstration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Embraer Shares Jump as Unit Gets Orders for 60 Electric Aircraft

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA rose more than 4% after the company said its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility has received orders for 60 eVTOLs from two Australian companies. Embraer announced on Monday a partnership with Sydney Seaplanes,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Ceo#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#Universal Hydrogen#Boeing Co#Reuters Next#United Technologies#Raytheon Technologies
Reuters

Pratt & Whitney targets backlog with updated A320neo engine

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney's improved version of the geared turbofan engine used by Airbus SE's (AIR.PA) strong-selling A320neo jet family will help build backlog, the engine maker said on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies' (RTX.N) Pratt said it will also meet the demands of its largest commercial customer, Airbus,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electricvehiclesresearch.com

A Scalable and Sustainable Proposal with Hydrogen as Fuel

Class society RINA, together with technology providers ABB, Helbio (subsidiary of Metacon AB), the Liberian Registry, Wärtsilä and an Energy Major have entered in a common effort to deliver a solution with hydrogen as fuel that would exceed IMO 2050 targets for 70% reduction of carbon intensity without the need for extensive infrastructure investment, offering the shipping industry a low-carbon pathway in shorter timescales.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to store 5 tons of hydrogen per day

Processing equipment, and renewable energy solutions company Frames announced that it will collaborate with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Man Energy Solutions to design a modular and skid-mounted LOHC Storage Plant in Cologne “for what will be the first industrial-scale LOHC plant in Europe.” According to the announcement, the plant in Germany will have the capacity to store five tons of hydrogen per day. The plant’s reactor will be designed by Man Energy Solutions. “In the LOHC Storage Plant, hydrogen is chemically bonded to the LOHC material benzyl toluene, a thermal oil. This carrier oil can be transported under ambient conditions in conventional and existing logistics infrastructures comparable to the delivery of petroleum or diesel,” Frames wrote on Tuesday. The LOHC loaded with hydrogen will be loaded to a truck for road transport to LOHC Release Plants and hydrogen offtakers in Europe, among others in Rotterdam.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Wartsila, partners plan hydrogen fuel solution

The concept is based on combining LNG with steam to produce hydrogen and CO2. The technology group Wartsila, together with class society RINA, ABB, Helbio - a subsidiary of Metacon, the Liberian Registry, and an energy major plan to deliver a solution with hydrogen as fuel, the company said on November 25.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: A fuel cell gigafactory in the US and new plans from Australia

U.S. hydrogen solutions company Plug Power opened its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in Rochester, New York state. “This is New York’s first and largest fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturing gigafactory,” wrote the company. This week, Plug Power completed the acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies, a provider of technology, equipment and services for the transportation, storage and distribution of liquefied hydrogen and other cryogenic gases. Last month, the American company signed a memorandum of understanding with French renewable hydrogen startup Lhyfe to jointly develop green hydrogen generation plants in Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Wärtsilä and RINA partner with other stakeholders to deliver a viable hydrogen fuel solution to meet IMO 2050 target

The technology group Wärtsilä, together with class society RINA, ABB, Helbio – a subsidiary of Metacon AB, the Liberian Registry, and an energy major have joined forces in an effort to deliver a solution with hydrogen as fuel. The aim is to have a scalable and sustainable solution that will exceed the IMO 2050 target for a 70 percent reduction in carbon intensity without the need for an extensive infrastructure investment. This offers the shipping industry a pathway to low-carbon operations within a reasonable time frame.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Revolutionizing diesel combustion — Net-Zero Carbon

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, chats with Jack Schickler, founder and CEO of Service Professionals Inc. (SPI), about the company’s SPIER exhaust reaction system. The system “revolutionizes diesel combustion,” Schickler said. It has been tested nationwide for three years, and it’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ngtnews.com

Hexagon Purus Signs Deal to Deliver Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems for Buses

Hexagon Purus has signed an exclusive long-term supply agreement (LTA) with a European bus OEM. Under this agreement, Hexagon Purus will supply hydrogen storage systems for the OEM’s next generation two-axle (12 meter) and articulated (18 meter) fuel cell bus offerings. This OEM has been a long-standing customer of Hexagon Purus. Deliveries under the LTA will take place between 2021 and 2024 with an estimated sales value of approximately EUR 30 million (including some deliveries already made in 2021).
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

European Regulators Propose Check for Anti-Lightning Flaw on Some A350 Jets

PARIS/CHICAGO (Reuters) - European regulators have issued a preliminary warning that patches of lightning protection may have been wrongly fitted on over a dozen Airbus A350 jets, while Delta Air Lines has joined a list of carriers facing "paint issues". The proposed safety warning marks the first time manufacturing has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Kongsberg Marks Launch of First Hydrogen-Based Propulsion System

Kongsberg has officially launched the world’s first zero-emissions drivetrain powered by hydrogen fuel cells made for ships and ferries, according to a press release. Kongsberg said it has proven that its hydrogen-based propulsion system is now ready to use hydrogen as an energy carrier. This program is a part of...
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

New EU Hydrogen Policy: The Good, The Bad, & The Expensive

The European Union unveiled its third hydrogen policy last week. The first two versions emphasized hydrogen fuel cell technology for passenger cars. The latest revision soft-pedals that ambition significantly while putting more emphasis on using hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions from steel making and cement. The COP26 climate summit last...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

This Is Clean Energy Fuels' Competitive Advantage

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Clean Energy Fuels ( CLNE -4.66% ) is a unique...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy