U.S. Politics

What could happen if the government shuts down

By Daniella Diaz, Betsy Klein
CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Congress could be barreling toward another government shutdown at midnight on Friday if Republicans and Democrats don't pass a bill to fund the government by then. This isn't the first time the government has shut down because of Congress' inability to negotiate a funding package. The last time the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 92

Zuckbezo
4d ago

Nothing. People who are Federal Government employees always get paid, even when they don’t work. They are not part of the real world. There is no real world application for them. Rules for thee and not for them. It’s just another vacation on top of their holiday and sick pay benefits that do not have any real world counterparts. The Uniparty is out of sync with the real world. Who cares. Bla bla bla

Reply(4)
22
TommyGuns
4d ago

Shut it down?, what are they doing to run it? what is there for them to shut down? you'd think it has always been shut down based on the way they've been running it.

Reply(1)
17
RaiderDS
4d ago

Instead of a government shut down we need to remove our criminal government and put people in office by the people and for the people

Reply(1)
21
