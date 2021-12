Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (illness) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adebayo was held out of Monday's practice due to a non-COVID illness, but he is expected to play on Tuesday in the front end of a back-to-back. He had been battling a knee bruise recently that coincided with a dip in production, but that no longer appears to be a problem since Adebayo isn't on the injury report at all. Dewayne Dedmon is also not on the injury report after being held out of practice for an illness.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO