ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

A Guide to Using Augmented Reality for Ecommerce and Retail

By David Ripert
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of the Covid-19 pandemic, many consumers see brick-and-mortar retail through a different lens. Augmented reality has quickly become a core element of marketing and retail strategies, as nine out of ten brands prepare to cater to the 3.5 billion users that are projected by 2022. One of the...

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Augmented reality turns stores into discovery centers

Data is king, but without the ability to collect and analyze that data, it is useless. As more commerce moves into the omnichannel ecosystem – in-store, online and social – the ability of retailers to accurately reflect everything from inventory levels to delivery times is becoming more complex. The pandemic...
RETAIL
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Smartphone App#Ecommerce#Ar#Tiktok#Vr
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

How to Build a Self-Publishing Side Hustle on Amazon

When you get to a certain point in your entrepreneurial career, you can start to pivot toward thought leadership. A thought leader is someone who is seen as an expert in a particular field and is eager to share insight and information to help steer the conversations in that field. It's a mark of somebody who really knows their stuff, and can be a lucrative avenue to diversify your income.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

Augmented reality goes to work on factory floors and in brain surgery

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Given that a world where consumers have gone all-in on augmented reality (AR) remains a distant dream, the AR industry is leaning in to creating enterprise solutions. But where is AR going to have the biggest impact?
ENGINEERING
pymnts

Augmented Reality Software Puts Metaverse Within Reach for Smaller Brands

Brands are beginning to dip their toes into the virtual worlds of the metaverse, with Gucci, Nike, Vans and others opening up shop in Roblox, while Balenciaga and the NFL are among those creating “skins” for players in Epic Games’ Fortnite. But for smaller brands that don’t have the in-house...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
GeekyGadgets

Nreal Light augmented reality glasses now available from $600 in the US

Following on from its previous launch in Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain this month Nreal has launched its augmented reality glasses aptly named Light throughout the United States. Making them available to purchase priced at around $600 and offering a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Magic Leap 2 and Microsoft HoloLens 2 AR glasses. The AR glasses are available via Verizon in the US, Vodafone in Germany and Spain and T mobile in Germany or KDDI in Japan.
ELECTRONICS
vrscout.com

Samsung Debuts Its New Augmented Reality Playgrounds

Visitors can collaborate with others in real-time and contribute to existing structures using persistent AR elements. Samsung today announced Dreamground, a next-gen playground that combines physical structures with AR technology to immerse visitors in a one-of-a-kind digital environment. Here they can use their smartphone devices to explorephysical artwork enhanced by AR visuals, floating portals leading to additional worlds, anda variety of on-screen animations.
CELL PHONES
shsu.edu

Geology Professor Builds Augmented Reality Sandbox Through STEM Grant

Students in the Department of Environmental and Geosciences can see changes in topography in a new way thanks to the efforts of one professor and the support he received from the department. Associate professor Joseph Hill received a STEM grant to build an augmented reality sandbox to be used in...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
unomaha.edu

New Research Aims to Speed Up Augmented Reality, Data Processing

Next generation devices and technologies can push the limits of data and bandwidth. A researcher at UNO is working to find ways to speed up the process. Spyridon Mastorakis, Ph.D., an assistant professor of computer science at UNO, is researching how to speed up augmented reality (AR) processing by cutting down the number of frames of video processed to those that are necessary for high similarity processing.
SOFTWARE
Investor's Business Daily

Apple Could Launch Augmented Reality Glasses In Late 2022

Consumer electronics giant Apple (AAPL) could launch its long-rumored augmented reality glasses in late 2022, according to a respected analyst. But Apple stock fell Friday amid fears about the spread of a new coronavirus strain. In a note to clients on Thursday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities detailed...
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

The augmented reality game that makes you earn Bitcoins

The metaverse will be the next technological frontier to be discovered. We know we can work, talk with friends, shop or become a digital art collector, but one of the fundamental pillars that will convince us most to enter this new digital world will be the video games. For this...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Dent Reality raises $3.4M to bring augmented reality into the grocery store

For London-based Dent Reality, one opportunity is in creating specific small-scale experiences that showcase the powers of the technology — and hyper-localized mapping — starting in venues like grocery stores. In the case of a grocery store, the team’s augmented reality platform can provides shoppers with a small-scale layout of the store’s aisles, while integrating with the store’s database to provide shelf-specific data on where to find particular items. AR capabilities allow users to hold their phone up to chart a path to the object of their desire.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
World Economic Forum

How industry could use augmented reality to improve workplace safety

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The development of occupational health and safety norms has helped to foster safer workplaces and create health regulations for workers across diverse industries. Next-gen technologies could further improve this process and...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Augmented Reality Helps Deliver Technical Assistance to Frontline Workers

When automotive technicians need help diagnosing a problem, they can share what they’re seeing and receive helpful information through a pair of smart glasses. On the other end of that connectivity, a diagnostic troubleshooting team member from Ford Motor Company’s Technical Assistance Center (TAC) sees the real-time video and provides the information.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy