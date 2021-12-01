ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic wins twice to lead Serbia to Davis Cup semifinals

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — After having to play in an empty arena in the group stage, Novak Djokovic relished being in front of Davis Cup fans again. Djokovic fed off the energetic crowd from the start on Wednesday, leading Serbia into the semifinals with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Kazakhstan at the...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Davis Cup Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Jan-Lennard Struff and keeps Serbia alive

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic secured the 17th consecutive singles Davis Cup victory in Innsbruck, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 12 minutes to keep Serbia alive versus Germany. Yesterday, Dusan Lajovic secured a win for Serbia against Austria, and Filip Krajinovic could not follow that today, losing to Dominik Koepfer in the opening rubber and leaving Novak with pressure on his back.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
newschain

Novak Djokovic suffers Davis Cup setback as Serbia lose to Germany

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a second Davis Cup title with Serbia suffered a blow as they were beaten by Germany in their second group match. Djokovic pulled Serbia level in front of empty stands in Innsbruck with victory over Jan-Lennard Struff after Dominik Koepfer had defeated Filip Krajinovic, but Djokovic and Nikola Cacic were then beaten in a deciding doubles.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic to make Australian Open decision 'very soon'

Novak Djokovic ended his rollercoaster season with a Davis Cup defeat on Friday and then promised to make a decision on his Australian Open participation "very soon". The world number one, who captured three of the season's four Grand Slams in 2021 to take him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20, is still a doubt for January's Australian Open after organisers insisted only fully-vaccinated players will be allowed into the country. The 34-year-old has refused to say whether or not he has been vaccinated against coronavirus. "I understand you want answers on where and how I am going to start the new season, but we'll see what the future holds," said Djokovic, a record nine-time champion in Melbourne.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davis Cup#Serbia#Ap
The Independent

Luca Brecel seals place in UK Championship final before revealing toilet scare

Belgium’s Luca Brecel is looking to lock in the biggest win of his career in York on Sunday after revealing he was almost caught short in his quest to become the first player from continental Europe to land a ‘triple crown’ title.Brecel swept in four centuries plus two more breaks over 80 to sink Kyren Wilson 6-4 and reach the UK Championship final, starting with a clearance of 130 and rounding off his victory in ice-cool fashion with a show-boating 112.But the 26-year-old, a two-time former ranking event winner, said he had been reduced to panic earlier this week when...
SPORTS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev seal Davis Cup triumph for Russia against Croatia

The Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) completed a trophy double as Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev secured Davis Cup victory over Croatia in the final in Madrid.A month after the Russians claimed the prize at the Billie Jean King Cup finals, Rublev defeated Borna Gojo and Medvedev saw off Marin Cilic to give the country the two most prestigious trophies in international team tennis.Banned from competing under their flag because of violations of anti-doping rules, the Russians ensured their rankings superiority translated to silverware.The only team with two players in the singles top 10, the RTF side completed the job before...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Janesville Gazette

Belgian soccer league bans visiting fans following violence

BRUSSELS (AP) — Visiting soccer fans will be banned from games in Belgium until the end of the year after two matches were marred by violence over the weekend, the Belgian league said Monday. Flares were thrown at the two games and some rowdy fans ran on to the field...
SOCCER
AFP

ITF chief doesn't want 'to punish billion Chinese people' over Peng

International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty said Sunday that his organisation will not boycott China over the Peng Shuai affair as "we don't want to punish a billion people". The WTA, which controls the women's game, last week suspended all tournaments in China amid what its chairman called "serious doubts" about the safety of Chinese player Peng, who accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault. WTA chair and CEO Steve Simon said the move -- which could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars -- had the "full support" of the tour's board of directors. However, the ATP, which governs men's tennis, has refused to follow the WTA's example.
TENNIS
Janesville Gazette

MATCHDAY: Atlético, Porto vie for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. With Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain already qualified for the knockout stage, there is not much suspense left. City beat PSG 2-1 to win the group in the previous round, with the French team guaranteed second place. Leipzig and Club Brugge are level on four points vying for a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League knockout playoffs. Brugge travels to PSG, which is without the injured Neymar. If PSG fails to beat Brugge, it will be the first time the team ends the group stage with less than 10 points since 2004. Leipzig removed American coach Jesse Marsch on Sunday after poor recent form in the Bundesliga. Marsch had been in quarantine after a positive test for the coronavirus so his interim replacement, Achim Beierlorzer, already has Champions League experience from beating Brugge 5-0 last month. Leipzig hosts City in an empty stadium because of coronavirus-related restrictions on fans in its home state. If Leipzig and Brugge have the same results, Leipzig finishes third on head-to-head. City is resting key players Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, while Gabriel Jesus is injured.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy