Visual Art

Art fair, tours planned at Tower View

By Ruth Nerhaugen
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40 local and regional artists will offer a wide assortment of hand-crafted arts and crafts at the 22nd annual Holiday Art Fair Dec. 3-5 at the Anderson Center. In addition, for the second time the public will have an opportunity to tour the historic Tower View residence, which will...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Volcano Village Art Hui tour returns

The Volcano Village Artists Hui Annual Studio Tour and Sale is back, although in a slightly modified form. Over Thanksgiving weekend, three studio sites will be open for regular hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. These include Margaret Barnaby (woodblock prints) at her studio with Mike and Misato...
VOLCANO, HI
thelaurelofasheville.com

View Dalleen Jackson’s Art Journey in Pottery at Art MoB

Art MoB Studios and Marketplace will highlight the work of clay artist and potter Dalleen Jackson in Always a Journey. The show is the December installment of the Artist & Blooms series and will also feature a bouquet by Simone Wood and poetry by Janet Ford. “Even as a child...
VISUAL ART
registerpublications.com

Arts council hosts art fair and bazaar

Come out and join regional artisans from southeastern Indiana as the Dearborn Highlands Arts Council Gallery is transformed into a marketplace of handmade fine crafts and fine art at the Arts Alive! Art Fair & Gift Bazaar, Nov. 26 to Dec. 22, at 331 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg. The art fair...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
popville.com

“metrobar’s Inaugural Holiday Art Fair – this Sunday 1pm”

“A lineup of emerging and established artists, photographers and authors will present their work Sunday afternoon at metrobar‘s inaugural Holiday Art Fair, which will include an art sale, photography exhibit and live music. Artists from the Artbae and BlkArthouse will be selling their work at the outdoor venue, 640 Rhode...
VISUAL ART
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Dept. of Fine and Graphic Art will host annual Maker’s Faire

Northwestern State University’s Department of Fine and Graphic Art will host the annual Maker’s Faire in Orville Hanchey Gallery next week. Dates and times are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10 am.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Students and faculty from the department...
VISUAL ART
pagosadailypost.com

‘Holiday Art Fair’ Tomorrow Features Local Pagosa Artists

The Pagosa Arts Initiative ‘Holiday Art Fair’ will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 5, from 10am-3pm at The Parish Hall on Lewis St. Come out to support local artists and get your Holiday shopping done!. Warm drinks and gift wrapping will be available. We will also be selling our 2021...
VISUAL ART
wgnsradio.com

The Weekend's ART STUDIO TOUR Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) A touch of cabin fever and the thought of getting one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts brought large numbers of enthusiasts out to the 28th Annual Art Studio Tour this past Saturday and Sunday (11/20-21-2021). One artist told WGNS that it was more traffic than they had seen in years. Another noted...
MURFREESBORO, TN
westsideseattle.com

Holiday 'Pop-Up' Art Fair is Saturday at the Alki Bathhouse

The fine people of the Alki Art Fair are back with a new event. This time it's just in time for the holidays. This FREE community event will feature local artists from 4pm to 8pm at the Alki Bathhouse on Nov. 27. Sip some cocoa and gaze upon the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ships adorned with lights and live choir.
VISUAL ART
greenbeltnewsreview.com

Juried Art and Craft Fair Both Virtual and In Person

Greenbelt Recreation’s annual juried Art and Craft Fair is taking place in a hybrid format this year. Online sales will be available from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, December 19 at greenbeltmd.gov/craft. The traditional in-person event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 in the Community Center and Youth Center.
GREENBELT, MD
Time Out Global

Chicago Winter Art Fair

More than 20 vendors will pop up at Sleeping Village for this seasonal art fair, where you can browse goods—like ceramics, jewelry, prints and textiles—from Blessa Soaps, Caitlin Smith, Laila Textiles and tons of others. Note that the event is 21+ and requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
CHICAGO, IL
Nottingham MD

Winter Arts & Crafts Fair returns to Perry Hall High School in December

PERRY HALL, MD—The Winter Arts & Crafts Fair will return to Perry Hall High School in December. The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The craft fair will feature over 100 vendors and hundreds of homemade products, including jewelry, pet products, toys, candles, and more.
PERRY HALL, MD
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston PTSO plans 10th Holly Fair

Excitement is running rampant on Cherry Hill for what promises to be a “Perfect 10” holiday extravaganza. In short, the Johnston High School PTSO (Parent-Teacher and Student Organization) will continue its storied tradition of hosting what has been a highly-successful and popular Holly Fair which in past years has transformed the cafeteria into an extraordinary winter wonderland and shoppers paradise.
theirregular.com

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair on tap

FARMINGTON — A Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 hosted by Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds of this event will benefit the Ecumenical Heating Fund through Western Maine Community Action. Tables are still available for artisans...
FARMINGTON, ME
Crossville Chronicle

Find gifts at the Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair

Find unique gifts and décor this weekend at the Fairfield Glade Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair. The massive two-day holiday extravaganza will be inside and outside The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr. The Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27. Designs are...
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
Knox Pages

GALLERY: 52nd Annual Holiday Art Fair

Mansfield Art Center's holiday fair offers beautiful gifts for thoughtful shoppers. The Mansfield Art Center is located at 700 Marion Ave. Mansfield, Ohio. Holiday hours are Tuesday through Friday 11am to 5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 11am-4pm, closed on Monday.
MANSFIELD, OH
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Flute Choir Performs Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

The Los Alamos Flute Choir play Christmas music for shoppers at the Los Alamos Arts Council 54th Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair Saturday, Nov. 20 at Los Alamos Middle School. Performing on piccolos, C flutes, alto flutes, bass flutes and a contrabass flute are Tracey Speyrer, Nina Epperson, Megan Tholen, Heidi Morning, Ivanna Austell, Wendy Keffeler, Jo Ann Howell and Rob Dunham. Courtesy/Rob Dunham.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
wglr.com

33rd Annual VFW Art and Craft Fair supports local veterans

MADISON, Wis. – An arts and craft fair held Saturday gave shoppers a chance to get ready for the holidays while supporting local veterans. VFW Post 7591 hosted the event, where 50 vendors displayed unique handcrafted goods. Each vendor paid for their spot and proceeds went towards the VFW’s efforts...
MADISON, WI
Tullahoma News

Arts community reveals yuletide plans

The Tullahoma arts community is kicking off the holiday spirit with several events for the month of December. Both the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center will have a number of opportunities for Tullahoma residents seeking a unique holiday experience or gifts to buy for loved ones.
TULLAHOMA, TN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holiday art fair coming to Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR – Looking for something to add to your home or one-of-a-kind holiday gifts?. A holiday arts and crafts extravaganza is coming to the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds this weekend. Visitors can browse works from 75 artists, 25 authors, and enjoy specialty foods, make-and-take arts and crafts. The event will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
digboston.com

EAST BOSTON STREET ART TOUR AND MURAL WALK

A guided eco street art tour that will teach you about public artworks in the East Boston neighborhood. Matt Pollock, director of HarborArts and Sea Walls Boston, as well as an East Boston resident, will lead a guided tour of a series of public artworks that were developed through Pangeaseed Foundation’s global Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program. The Sea Walls Boston series displays 19 murals, painted in 2020 and 2021 and produced through local public arts initiative HarborArts and honorary conservation partner, the New England Aquarium. The murals are intended to foster pride in the neighborhood’s artwork and in marine natural resources. The walking tour will last for two hours and cover visits to 18 murals, within 2 miles of walking. The walk will end at Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, home to Boston’s largest outdoor art collection. The excursion ends with an optional apple cider.
BOSTON, MA

